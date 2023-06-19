16-yr-old fatally shoots woman, then turns gun on himself at South Franklinton apartments

A teenager fatally shot a woman and then shot himself Sunday in the latest gun violence at a troubled apartment complex in Columbus' South Franklinton, city homicide detectives said Monday.

Columbus police were called just after 5:15 p.m. Sunday to the 700 block of Canonby Place in a townhome-style apartment complex referred to online as both Scioto Townhomes and Canonby Court Townhomes, both listing the same office street address.

Detectives said responding officers found a 21-year-old woman had been shot by a 16-year-old male, who then turned the handgun on himself.

The woman was pronounced dead outside in a parking lot at 5:24 p.m. by Columbus Fire medics. She was identified by the initials Z.B. in a release by detectives, who say they are withholding her full identity pending notification of family.

The 16-year-old male was transported in critical condition to a local hospital. He was identified by the initials A.B, but detectives also said they were withholding his identity pending notification of family.

Crime scene technicians and police were on the scene until early Monday morning. No further information, including any possible motive behind the shooting, was immediately available from homicide detectives.

Shooting is at least the fourth at complex in less than three weeks

The shooting is at least the fourth on Canonby Place at the apartment complex in less than three weeks, and the second resulting in a homicide.

On June 7, Columbus police responding to a reported shooting just after 10:30 p.m. in the 700 block of Canonby Place learned family had transported the 13-year-old male victim to Nationwide Children's Hospital. A red, four-door vehicle, identified by police as the suspect vehicle, fled the scene.

Four days earlier, three women were wounded early on the morning of June 3 when police said a man shot at them from a second-floor apartment while they were holding a vigil. The suspect has been charged.

The vigil was being held 24 hours after a shooting early June 2 left one man dead and a woman wounded.

On May 29, Columbus police responding at 4:59 a.m. found a 14-year-old girl wounded in both legs in an immediately adjacent apartments complex on the 800 block of Greenfield Drive. The girl told police she believed she was caught in the crossfire between two groups of men.

