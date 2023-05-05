1600Veloce Is Selling A 1981 Ferrari 512 BB On Bring A Trailer

⚡️ Read the full article on Motorious

Introduced at the 1971 Turin Auto Show, the Berlinetta Boxer model was styled by Pininfarina’s Leonardo Fioravanti. Ferrari formally introduced the BB 512 as a 1973 year model to replace the front-engined Daytona. The BB512 was also the first mid-engined road car to use a flat-12 engine. The Cavallino Rampante (prancing horse) logo also debuted on this car. During its eleven-year production run, the Ferrari BB512 was only available as a two-door Berlinetta and the flat-12 engine was paired to a standard five-speed manual transmission. By 1981, Ferrari had refined the 512 BB design with a 3rd series of the model.

A 4.9-liter flat-12 produces 365-horsepower at 6200 rpm and 333 pound-feet of torque at 4600 rpm. With this engine, the Ferrari BB 512 can sprint to 60 miles per hour from a standstill in 5.4 seconds and reach a top speed of 179 mph. It was originally painted in black, but now wears a repainted silver coat, and features pop-up headlights, a front spoiler, black bumpers and lower body trim, NACA side ducts, and quad exhaust outlets.

This model was not actually offered officially anywhere in the United States, but a few managed to make it into the states through some gray areas in the import market. It has undergone some refreshing throughout the years, and is in great condition.

