The 1600-HP Koenigsegg Jesko Isn't Just Insanely Fast, It's Also Technically Fascinating

From Car and Driver

The Swedish hypercar maker Koenigsegg does it again with the Jesko, which is even faster and more technologically fascinating than the Agera.

The Jesko features the new, aptly named Light Speed nine-speed multi-clutch automatic transmission, which was developed in-house.



Owning a Jesko will cost about $3 million, with deliveries (including to the United States) starting sometime in 2020.



Crafting a worthy successor to a hypercar as bonkers as the Koenigsegg Agera RS, the world's fastest production car with a top speed of 278 mph, is no simple feat. But that is exactly what the Swedish manufacturer is aiming for with its reveal of the 2020 Koenigsegg Jesko at the Geneva auto show.



Named after Jesko von Koenigsegg, the inspirational father of company founder and CEO Christian von Koenigsegg, the Jesko is a wild thing to behold with its vast array of massive aerodynamic appendages. It is an exotic contraption encompassing cutting-edge engineering, massive power levels, and a range of specifications that, on paper, make it appear a better and more capable vehicle than its predecessor in every way-despite following a similar performance formula and sharing a distinct familial resemblance to the Agera.

Weapons-Grade Power

For the Jesko, Koenigsegg's familiar twin-turbocharged 5.0-liter V-8 has been heavily revised to include a lightweight, flat-plane crankshaft, an updated intake system, and three fuel injectors per cylinder, up from the previous two. With a redline of 8500 rpm, the Jesko's powerplant generates 1281 horsepower at 7800 rpm on pump gasoline (1603 horses on E85) and 1106 lb-ft of torque at 5100 revs. The Agera RS, for comparison, was rated at 1160 horses on pump gas. While the engine's turbos already huff up to an impressive 32 psi into the V-8, the setup also includes a separate electric compressor and a carbon-fiber air tank, which, when integrated with the turbos' plumbing and controlled via the engine-management computer, can deliver a brief shot of up to 290 psi into the exhaust flow to rapidly spool up the compressors, thereby significantly reducing turbo lag and sharpening engine response. As a bonus, the setup also helps the car's catalytic converters reach their operating temperatures more quickly to reduce cold-start emissions.

Arguably even more impressive than the engine is the Jesko's Koenigsegg-developed nine-speed multi-clutch automatic transmission, controlled via steering-wheel-mounted paddle shifters or a push/pull shift lever on the center console. In an ode to the gearbox's rapid-shifting capability, the company calls it the Light Speed Transmission (LST). Versus a conventional dual-clutch automatic that utilizes a separate clutch for both odd- and even-numbered gears-an already super-quick-shifting arrangement-the LST employs seven individual clutch packs that allow it to shift gears even quicker-essentially with zero torque interruption-and to jump between any of its ratios with equal immediacy, be it an eight-to-third gear downshift or a second-to-ninth upshift.

The paddle shifters and console shifter feature a two-stage operation, whereby actuating them to their first detent manually changes gears in a conventional fashion. But engage them to their second position and the computer's shift logic (Ultimate Power On Demand in Koenigsegg-speak) takes over to automatically engage the optimal gear selection based on wheel speed, vehicle speed, and other sensors. Equally important to a performance car such as the Jesko, the LST is claimed to be shorter and easier to package than a conventional dual-clutch 'box, as well as significantly lighter.

Race Car Tech

Building on the Agera's carbon-fiber and aluminum-honeycomb chassis tub, the Jesko's chassis is slightly longer and taller, which allows for more interior space, particularly in terms of head- and legroom. An updated version of the Agera's control-arm, pushrod-actuated suspension includes updated adaptive Ohlins dampers at all four corners, as well as a third, horizontally-mounted center damper on each axle (the Agera only had this setup at the rear) to counter suspension squat under acceleration and hard braking. Also new is a rear-wheel-steering system that both improves stability at high speeds and enhances agility at lower speeds, as well as lighter 20-inch front and 21-inch rear wheel designs. The new rollers are available in both forged aluminum and carbon-fiber construction and are wrapped in Michelin Pilot Sport Cup tires as standard-sized 265/35R-20 in front and 325/30R-21 at the rear-with Michelin's latest Pilot Sport Cup 2 R rubber as an option.

Photo credit: Koenigsegg More