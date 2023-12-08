161st anniversary of Battle of Prairie Grove
161st anniversary of Battle of Prairie Grove
161st anniversary of Battle of Prairie Grove
In the world of sales, it often comes down to being where your customers are. And for a luxury automaker like Lamborghini, that means setting up shop at Art Basel Miami, where the well heeled flock to buy high-priced art and possibly high-end automobiles.
With the news that Microsoft’s Copilot is getting OpenAI’s latest models and a new code interpreter, it’s clear the battle over the future of AI is increasingly being fought at the developer and engineering level. If you can get developers hooked on “your” AI Copilot, then you will be able to better sell into that market and, bluntly, keep the addicts coming back for more. As a result of the latest announcements, Copilot will be able to better understand queries and offer better responses, Yusuf Mehdi, EVP and consumer chief marketing officer at Microsoft, told the media recently.
Epic Games is expanding the Fortnite experience even further with three new modes. Most importantly to kids, there's a Lego-themed survival builder that launches today.
Wednesday marks the 25th anniversary of the International Space Station’s (ISS) physical assembly in orbit. On December 6, 1998, the crew aboard the space shuttle Endeavor attached the US-built Unity node to the Russian-built Zarya module, kicking off the modular construction of the ISS.
If Lawrence misses any significant time, the stakes could be enormous.
Meta, on an open source tear, wants to spread its influence in the ongoing battle for AI mindshare. This morning, the social network announced that it's teaming up with IBM, whose audience is decidedly more corporate and enterprise, to launch the AI Alliance, an industry body to support "open innovation" and "open science" in AI. The Partnership on AI years ago promised to publish research using open source licenses and minutes from its meetings to, as the AI Alliance purportedly seeks to do, educate the public on pressing AI issues of the day.
Here’s how the league tackled the issue of scheduling the eight clubs that advanced into the quarterfinals and the 22 teams that were suddenly in need of two more regular-season matchups.
GM looks to shift back into overdrive with investors.
Kansas guard Kevin McCullar Jr. is one of the biggest draft risers early on while UConn sophomore center Donovan Clingan is a potential first-round pick.
Porsche created a one-off 911 Turbo to celebrate the 911's 60th birthday. The commemorative coupe is inspired by the first Turbo built in 1974.
No. 4-ranked lightweight Beneil Dariush faces No. 8 Arman Tsarukyan on Saturday. He has nothing to gain status-wise, but was impressed when seeing Tsarukyan fight Mateusz Gamrot and asked to fight him.
The song at first seems dark, even nasty. But it's the U.K.’s most-played holiday song of the 21st century because ultimately, it's an anthem of hope.
With Sam Altman's return to OpenAI as CEO, Microsoft joins the board as a non-voting observer.
Disney CEO Bob Iger said the company is hard at work to find his replacement. Here's what he had to say on that topic, and other matters, at the New York Times DealBook Summit.
33 Hot 100 hits. 14 million albums sold. Now a legal battle jeopardizes the most successful duo in pop history.
Tesla won a small battle against Swedish union workers fighting for collective bargaining rights, but the war will continue. A Swedish court ruled Monday that the country's transport authority has to get Tesla its license plates, which are being blocked by striking postal workers, or pay up, the Aftonbladet newspaper reported. Workers for PostNord, Sweden's postal authority, had stopped delivering plates for Tesla's new cars in an attempt to force Tesla to sign a collective bargaining agreement for mechanics in the country.
For those looking to finish a bit of holiday shopping ahead of time, some of the best Lego sets remain on sale for Cyber Monday.
Super-slim and secure, this winner comes in 26 colors and has RFID-blocking tech. Snag one while it's on sale for Cyber Monday.
Trevor Lawrence and C.J. Stroud have a budding AFC South rivalry that could fill fantasy box scores for years to come.
Rivalry weekend is in the books. It didn't lack for drama either.