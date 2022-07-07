What do 164 pounds of THC edibles and 37 pounds of raw weed look like? See for yourself

Howard Cohen
Palm Beach County detectives were on gang detail when they made a major find. Drugs, guns and cash. A lot.

On Wednesday, detectives arrested and charged three men who they say were involved in a drug transaction.

Here’s what investigators found:

Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office detectives found methamphetamine, Percocet, three guns, $40,728 in cash, 37 pounds of raw marijuana, 164 pounds of THC edibles, four pounds of THC liquid and six pounds of THC wax in a drug bust on July 6, 2022.
182 grams of methamphetamine.

Five grams of Percocet.

Three guns.

$40,728 in cash.

37 pounds of raw marijuana.

164 pounds of THC edibles. THC is the main psychoactive compound in cannabis that produces the high sensation, according to Healthline.

Four pounds of THC liquid.

Six pounds of THC wax.

The men charged: Carlos Alfredo Martinez, 19, who is being held on $10,000 on the drug possession charge but is being held on no bail on the equipment charge; Zachary Johnson, 20, who is being held on $3,000 bond on the drug possession charge and $25,000 on possession of a weapon or ammo by a convicted felon charge; and Carl Garry Admette, 29, who is being held on a $2,000 bond for cocaine possession with intent to sell and $2,000 for failure to appear.

“Welcome to PBC Jail,” the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office posted on its Facebook page.

Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office posted these images on Facebook after making a drug bust on July 6, 2022.
