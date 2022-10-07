$165 million payout for abused patients of predatory Manhattan gynecologist

A multimillion dollar sexual abuse settlement with 147 victims of a sicko Manhattan gynecologist was announced Friday, just four months after he pleaded innocent to a new federal charge.

The $165 million payout to patients of disgraced Dr. Robert Hadden — recently described by one prosecutor as “a predator in a white coat” — comes after last year’s similar agreement with another 79 of the OB-GYN doctor’s abused patients, according to a joint statement from Columbia University Irving Medical Center and New York-Presbyterian.

Those victims reached a $71 million settlement with the two institutions.

“We deeply regret the pain that Robert Hadden’s patients suffered and hope these resolutions will provide some measure of support for the women he hurt,” the statement read.

“All those who came forward should be commended. We are committed to the safety and dignity of every one of our patients and have adopted policies to ensure they are protected and empowered while in our care.”

A independent special master will oversee distribution of the funds to the victims.

In June, the 64-year-old Hadden pleaded not guilty to the latest charge of enticing a victim to engage in “unlawful sexual activity” between 2000-11.

Hadden was first accused in June 2014 of fondling and performing oral sex on six patients, and pleaded guilty two years later to a criminal sex act and forcible touching involving just two of the women.

In a deal that sparked outrage among his victims, Hadden was only required to surrender his medical license and register as a sex offender without serving any jail time. He was arrested again in 2020 on a new federal indictment for sexually abusing other patients between 1993-2022.

The most shocking allegation accused Hadden of targeting an underage victim who had actually been delivered by the doctor, authorities said.

Hadden was freed on $1 million bail while awaiting trial, with the latest allegation tacked on earlier this year.