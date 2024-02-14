165-unit apartment complex approved off of Paris Pike despite neighborhood opposition

The Lexington council approved a zone change Tuesday for a multiple-unit apartment complex on a corner of Old Paris Pike that has long struggled to attract new development.

The Lexington-Fayette Urban County Council voted 10-3 to approve the zone change from a highway business zone, a B-3 zone, to a medium density residential zone, R-4, for 5.2 acres located at 2200 Old Paris Pike and 2324 Paris Pike.

The Urban County Planning Commission voted unanimously in November to approve the zone change.

Joyland Crossing LLC has proposed putting 165 apartment units spread across six apartment buildings on the triangle-shaped property between Old Paris Pike and Paris Pike. The property is bordered on one side by a CSX railroad track.

The area is surrounded by existing neighborhoods and commercial zoning along Paris Pike.

In 2017, part of the property was re-zoned to allow for three restaurants and a gas station, but it was never developed. The corner of the property was at one point a former cocktail lounge called The Curb Bar, sometimes known as the Curbside Bar, which has been closed for a few years, said Daniel Crum, a senior planner with the city.

The Paris Pike Corridor Commission, an inter-governmental group of residents of Bourbon and Fayette counties, did not recommend approving the development. However, the commission’s recommendations are not binding, Crum said.

The apartments will have a first-floor garage parking, Crum said.

‘Missing middle’ housing

The interior of the development will have a pool and gym facilities. The six planned buildings include a club house and five, four-story apartment complexes.

Planning staff recommended approval of the zone change because the comprehensive plan, which guides development, calls for denser residential development, such as apartments along major corridors like Paris Pike. It would also develop an underutilized parcel inside the urban service area, or growth boundary, Crum said.

Dick Murphy, a lawyer for Joyland Crossing LLC, said across Paris Pike is Peterbilt Trucks, a Speedway and a bank. Murphy said the developers will put a sidewalk along the property, one of the few sidewalks along Paris Pike.

Entrance into the property is from Paris Pike across from Rogers Road. The apartments will provide much-needed housing in Fayette County, he said.

“This is missing middle work-force housing,” Murphy said.

‘It’s chaotic,’ residents said of traffic at intersection

Neighbors of the development said the intersection at Old Paris Pike and Paris Pike is already dangerous.

About a dozen people spoke against the zone change.

Patty Draus, who has lived in the Joyland neighborhood for decades, said there are frequent traffic back ups on Old Paris Pike and Paris Pike. Joyland Neighborhood is across Paris Pike from the proposed development.

“It is a very difficult piece of property,” when it comes to vehicle, bikes or pedestrian, Draus said. “There’s no safe way for a vehicle to turn left (out of the property).”

Draus said there were 63 to 92 collisions per year in that area over the past several years, according to Kentucky State Police data.

Draus said future residents of the Joyland apartment development will want to cross Paris Pike to the commercial businesses across the street. But that’s not safe without a pedestrian crossing or a signaled light.

Draus asked that a transportation study be conducted and a signal be constructed before the apartment complex is built.

Catherine Perkins, of Joyland Neighborhood Association, echoed Draus’ concerns about traffic and potential dangers for pedestrians.

“We don’t object to multi-family housing,” Perkins said. It’s the location of the apartments that is problematic, she said. “You can’t safely and successfully develop these properties.”

Stacey Underhill lives on Preakness Drive near the development. Underhill said her road backs up frequently when there are accidents on Interstate 75. Underhill is also worried there isn’t enough parking at the apartment complex.

“It’s chaotic,” said Dave Cooper of the traffic in the area at peak traffic times. “It’s like crazy town.”

Murphy said the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet has told the developers that the safest place for the entrance is across from Rogers Road. Murphy said if there is eventually enough traffic, there will be a traffic signal. Murphy said Joyland Crossing is willing to contribute toward that signal if and when the transportation cabinet officials say its necessary. Paris Pike is a state road.

“They will tell us what to do,” Murphy said of state transportation officials.

Crum said traffic issues can be resolved at the final development plan. However, the local government can’t tell state transportation officials what to do about Paris Pike.

Council members who voted against were David Sevigny, Denise Gray and Kathy Plomin. Those who voted in favor were Shayla Lynch, Whitney Elliott Baxter, Liz Sheehan, James Brown, Fred Brown, Preston Worley, Chuck Ellinger, Vice Mayor Dan Wu, Brenda Monarrez and Hannah LeGris.