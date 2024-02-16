Up to $167K for remote work? Check out the latest high-paying Pennsylvania state jobs

Pennsylvania’s workforce ended 2023 on a high note, and plenty of high-paying jobs are available through the commonwealth’s public sector.

According to the Pennsylvania Department of Labor and Industry’s December unemployment report, the Keystone State’s unemployment rate sits at roughly 3.5%, up slightly from 3.4% in November but still below the national 3.7% rate. Pennsylvania’s total nonfarm jobs increased by about 6,200 and landed at a record 6.18 million, the agency says.

If you’re searching for a job with steady pay and strong benefits, the public sector might be your best bet. Here’s a look at some of the highest-paying jobs open and advertised publicly through the commonwealth’s online portal as of mid-February.

Staff psychiatrist

Salary: $189,399 to $224,708

Agency: Department of Human Services

Description: Clarks Summit State Hospital is recruiting a licensed psychiatrist to perform detailed examinations, make appropriate diagnoses, perform daily rounds, assume leadership roles during “psychiatric emergencies,” prescribe treatment orders and assume responsibility for the overall treatment of patients, according to the online job posting.

This job, based in Lackawanna County, operates on a Monday-through-Friday schedule but may require some evening, weekend and on-call work hours. Key qualifications and requirements include certification from the American Board of Psychiatry and Neurology or the American Osteopathic Board of Neurology and Psychiatry, plus a license to practice medicine in Pennsylvania.

Dentist openings

Salary: $128,274 to $174,358

Agency: Department of Corrections

Description: Many dentists are needed to work with inmates and oversee dental operations at several state correctional facilities throughout the commonwealth.

Dental professionals in these roles provide basic dental care to their inmate populations while referring patients to physicians, oral surgeons and other health care professionals as needed.

Positions are open at correctional facilities in Clearfield, Forest, Greene, Huntingdon (SCI Huntingdon and SCI Smithfield), Luzerne and Somerset counties. Candidates should have a license to practice dentistry, plus training through graduation from an approved school of dentistry.

Veterans Extended Care Facility commandant

Salary: $110,240 to $167,531

Agency: Department of Military and Veterans Affairs

Description: The Southwest Veterans’ Center, located in Pittsburgh, is searching for a qualified candidate to lead health care activities and management functions. This facility provides nursing, personal and domiciliary care, treatment and restorative and rehabilitative services for veterans requiring long-term care, the job listing says.

Minimum qualifications for the Allegheny County-based job include at least six years of professional management experience in budgeting, accounting, purchasing or human resources, including at least four years of experience in a hospital or nursing home, plus a bachelor’s degree. An equivalent combination of experience and training can work, too. Candidates should also hold a valid license as a nursing home administrator, as issued by the Pennsylvania State Board of Examiners of Nursing Home Administrators.

Environmental toxicologist

Salary: $110,240 to $167,531

Agency: Department of Environmental Protection

Description: Pennsylvania’s environmental agency is searching for a qualified candidate to provide expert advice and scientific guidance relating to environmental toxicology.

“This position holds great importance, as it directly impacts the well-being and survival of Pennsylvaina’s diverse biological resources and their inhabitants,” the online job description reads.

Though the position is listed in Dauphin County, a toxicologist in this role might have the opportunity to work remotely full-time, the listing says. Key qualifications for the role include at least three years of post-doctoral experience in toxicology or pharmacology, including two years of experience in conducting risk assessments or setting toxicity thresholds, plus a doctoral degree in toxicology or another closely related field. The position also requires board certification in general toxicology from the American Board of Toxicology or an equivalent certifying body within 18 months of employment.

IT services coordinator

Salary: $84,597 to $128,627

Agency: Pennsylvania Office of Administration

Description: This role, officially listed as information technology generalist administrator 2, helps lead the agency’s technology initiatives while “blending strategic thinking with tactical execution.” Key responsibilities include leading and directing IT strategy development and project coordination while consulting with business units, coordinating support activities and championing projects that “enhance system reliability, security and cost-effectiveness,” the job listing says.

Full-time remote work is possible for this Dauphin County-based job, according to its description. The minimum qualifications vary widely depending on candidates’ schooling and work history, but it generally seeks experience as a tech administrator working in application development and maintenance, network operation and maintenance, website development and design, data analysis and more. Candidates must meet the Pennsylvania residency requirement for this role.

Auditor

Salary: $75,191 to $112,666

Agency: Department of the Auditor General

Description: The Bureau of Performance Audits seeks an auditor to supervise performance audits of commonwealth agencies and state-owned institutions, plus other “special projects” as assigned, the job description reads. An auditor in this position, officially titled auditor 4, is responsible for planning, directing and supervising auditors and keeping them in line with official policies, procedures, laws, regulations and auditing standards. Auditors in this role also complete and submit administrative reports and provide mentoring and training to audit staff.

This job is based in Dauphin County and may qualify for full-time remote work. Key qualifications include a bachelor’s degree in accounting or auditing or a bachelor’s degree with at least 12 credits in accounting or auditing (plus an equivalent combination of work experience in government auditing and training). Candidates must have a valid Pennsylvania driver’s license. Preferred qualifications include one or more of several certifications, including those for public accountants, fraud examiners, internal auditors and government auditing professionals.