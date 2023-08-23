16th annual OC 30 for 30 Fitness Challenge kicks off Saturday

Aug. 22—Odessa College will kick off its 16th annual 30 for 30 Fitness Challenge Saturday, Aug. 26, at the new OC Downtown Campus, located at East 4th Street and North Jackson Avenue. The event is 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.

If you have already registered for the challenge or still need to register, this come-and-go event is where you need to be. Anyone who wants to participate in the Fitness Challenge but hasn't registered can register online at wranglersports.com/30for30 or at the kickoff, a news release said.

The Challenge is to exercise for a total of 30 minutes every day for the 30 days of September, and it begins Sept. 1.

The 30 for 30 Fitness Challenge Kickoff will include a community walk/run opportunity to explore Odessa's downtown while you get your first day's exercise in preparing for the challenge. Fitness classes, food trucks, the Fab Lab Permian Basin, OC Cosmetology hand massages, and the Splash Pad will also be available.

Challenge participants will get their 2023 OC Fitness Challenge t-shirt, plus they will have a chance to win a $500 H-E-B Gift Card and a five-piece luggage set — but you must be registered for the Fitness Challenge to be eligible.