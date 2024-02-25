The 16th Western Landscape Symposium

With spring drawing closer and the return of that familiar itch that gardeners tend to get at this time of year, you know the Western Landscape Symposium is just around the corner.

This year, the symposium will be taking place on Saturday, March 30, at Pueblo Community College and will run from 9 a.m. to 3:30pm. We on the planning committee, are excited to share that our keynote speaker this year is renowned ecologist and conservationist Dr. Doug Tallamy. He’ll be speaking on the subject of how changing the way we landscape can stitch together fragmented habitats that support critical biodiversity.

While Dr. Tallamy has published several great books, his ‘Nature’s Best Hope: A New Approach to Conservation That Starts in Your Yard’ is the book that first really gave me a good handle on how ecology and my own backyard can intertwine to create a more valuable space for myself and all of the different species that call it home, both plant and animal.

In addition to Dr. Tallamy, we will have four session speakers this year whose presentations will provide further perspective on what landscapes can become: Lisa Mason, Alex Crochet, Ross Shrigley, and Kevin Healy.

Lisa Mason, the Horticulture Specialist for Arapahoe County and founder of Native Bee Watch, will be speaking on the topic of the different types of beneficial insects in the landscape and how to attract and support those insects through plants and habitat. Her presentation will explore plant and insect relationships you might observe in your own landscape.

We will also be welcoming Alex Crochet, Horticulturist for the city of Colorado Springs, to speak on his extensive experience in propagating and using native plants in the home landscape and within the Pikes Peak Region.

Ross Shrigley, the Director of Plant Select here in Colorado, will share with us his presentation entitled, Unveiling the Green Tapestry: The Importance of Sustainable Urban Landscapes and the Role of Plant Select.

Rounding out the last session is Kevin Healy, an avid forager and researcher, who will be presenting on exploring the ethnobotanical history, taxonomy, art, and culinary potential behind the common weeds that grow in the backyards and feral places of Pueblo, Colorado

During the lunch break, audience members will have the chance to visit a variety of information, demonstration, and vendor tables. Our speakers will be available during this time to participate in “Meet the Speakers”, an opportunity for attendees to ask questions and engage in discussion with them.

We will also be giving away door prizes donated by our generous sponsors. Tickets are selling fast, so go to wls24.eventbrite.com now to get your spot. To read more about the event, and to see our list of sponsors, you can visit westernlandscape.org.

While the symposium has been a favorite of both Pueblo residents and visitors from across the state for years, we would not be able to put on this excellent educational event without our planning committee. The committee is made up of representatives from CSU Extension-Pueblo County, The Pueblo Zoo, Colorado Master Gardeners, Pueblo Food Project, and Keep Pueblo Beautiful.

We hope to see you on March 30!

Amanda Weidner

Amanda Weidner is the horticulture specialist at the Pueblo County CSU-Extension Office. She can be reached at 719-583-6581 and weidnera@pueblocounty.us.

This article originally appeared on The Pueblo Chieftain: What to know about the 16th Western Landscape Symposium