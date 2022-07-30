$17,000 worth of chainsaws stolen in less than five minutes from Alpharetta store

Video from a Thursday morning break-in at an Alpharetta power tools store shows the latest example of thieves doing whatever it takes to steal chainsaws in the metro.

In the video, a group of three masked thieves is seen getting away with an estimated $17,000 worth of chainsaws in less than five minutes at Howard Brothers Outdoor Power off Atlanta Highway in Forsyth County.

“It’s frustrating,” said Andy Darnell with Howard Brothers, “for small businesses that have to deal with this type of thing.”

The break-in happened Thursday at around 4:15 a.m. Video from inside and outside the store shows the group grabbing the most expensive chainsaws they can, before loading them into two cars with temporary tags.

“Some of them were like firemen rescue saws,” said Darnell. “They’re very specific, not something that just your homeowner is going to use.”

Just earlier this month, Channel 2 Action News reported that increasing numbers of contractors in the metro were being targeted for their tools at their work sites.

One victim in Atlanta had the windows of his work truck smashed out so that thieves could get inside and steal valuable tools. There have been other reports of carjackings and armed robberies of landscapers for their tools in Atlanta.

Darnell says supply chain problems make the chainsaws hard to find to begin with and now, hard to replace.

The Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office is investigating.

