17 Actors Who Played Villains So Convincingly That People Can't See Them As Anything Else

Lawmakers have reintroduced a bipartisan bill to speed up the visa process for children of Filipino World War II veterans. On Tuesday, the Filipino Veterans Family Reunification Act was reintroduced by Senators Mazie K. Hirono (D-HI) and Lisa Murkowski (R-AK) and Representatives Ed Case (D, HI-1) and Jen Kiggans (R, VA-2) to exempt the sons and daughters of Filipino WWII veterans from numerical limitations on immigrant visas. “Filipino soldiers served our country with honor and bravery during World War II. But for too long, they’ve been denied many of the rights and benefits they deserve, including the ability to reunify with their families in the U.S.,” Senator Hirono said in a press release.