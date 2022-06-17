17 amazing Father's Day gifts sure to thrill the dad who doesn't want anything

Still looking for the perfect Father's Day gift? We've picked out the best Father's Day gifts for dads who don't want anything.

Still shopping for a Father's Day 2022 gift because your favorite dad "doesn't want anything"? You're not alone, but you are in luck—we've rounded up a slew of thoughtful, heartfelt subscriptions, experiences and edible gifts that are guaranteed to please even the hardest-to-shop-for dads.

Top Father's Day gifts for dads who don't want anything

Has Dad always wanted to learn how to cook? Then we've got options for cooking experiences below. Instead of a newly printed tie or the latest device, show Dad some love with a stay in an Airbnb cave or a subscription to a beer club. These are gifts that Dad will never forget and appreciate!

1. For the dad down to try something new: Uncommon Goods cooking experience

17 gifts for dads who don't want anything: Uncommon Goods Experience

Cooking classes with Uncommon Goods will not be your average pizza or cookie recipes. Ruby chocolate macaroons, scallion pancakes or learning how to blend hot sauce are just a handful of classes you can find on this platform. Gift your dad an experience where he'll be able to pick up some new skills and show them off to his friends.

$30 at Uncommon Goods

2. For the dad who wants to grab a cold one: Craft Beer Club

17 gifts for dads who don't want anything: Craft Beer Club

If your dad prefers to keep the brewing to the experts, then consider a beer club membership like the Craft Beer Club, which finds the best beer from around the country and delivers it straight to your doorstep. If Dad is a beer enthusiast, he will be thrilled to join this club. Each month includes 12 world-class craft beers and a beer club newsletter detailing each bottle and what pairs well with it. Dad will become a beer expert in no time!

$47 per month at Craft Beer Club

3. For the meat-loving dad: Crowd Cow

17 gifts for dads who don't want anything: Crowd Cow

Burgers, steak, wings—if it's meat, Dad will probably eat it. Make him the happiest carnivore this Father's Day with a subscription to a meat delivery service like Crowd Cow. Reviewed tested Crowd Cow and is obsessed with how convenient it is and how delicious and high-quality all of the meat is. The best part? Crowd Cow only sources its products from independent ranchers and farmers who raise their livestock in a sustainable and ethical way without any added hormones or unnecessary antibiotics.

From $35 at Crowd Cow

4. For the book nerd dad: Audible

17 gifts for dads who don't want anything: Audible

If Dad is a book and podcast nerd, then give him the gift of endless titles with Audible. He can get comfy on a couch and listen to a mystery novel or a captivating biography. With an Audible membership, he will get access to thousands of audiobooks, exclusive originals and more.

$15 per month at Audible

5. For the secret cook dad: Home Chef subscription

17 gifts for dads who don't want anything: Home Chef

Does your dad sometimes need a quick meal that still tastes homemade and fresh? Then he will be excited with a Home Chef subscription. With the option to include dietary preferences, he can customize recipes that align with what he likes. Dad will receive fresh ingredients needed to make meals designed by chefs. This Father's Day, give him the gift of dazzling everyone with seared salmon and pickled ginger scallion sauce or steak with porcini white wine sauce.

From $9 per meal at Home Chef

6. For the travel-obsessed dad: Amazon Explore

17 gifts for dads who don't want anything: Amazon Explore

Imagine your dad gets to see Ancient Rome and get up close to wild animals in Costa Rica all in one day. With Amazon Explore, Dad can book live, virtual experiences led by local experts. He can learn to make savory Argentinian empanadas in Buenos Aires or how to make Montreal-style bagels. This Father's Day, Dad can proudly say he's well-traveled with this gift.

From $5 at Amazon Explore

7. For the mystery loving dad: Hunt a Killer subscription

17 gifts for dads who don't want anything: Hunt a Killer Box

If Dad is a crime junkie and is always up late watching murder mystery documentaries, then he will love Hunt a Killer. This unique subscription is an immersive murder mystery game told through boxes filled with clues. In each box, Dad will receive instructions with items to help him play the role of detective and (hopefully) crack the mystery. This Father's Day, give Dad the gift of living one of the crime episodes he loves watching.

From $99/3-month subscription at Hunt a Killer

8. For the foodie dad: Goldbelly food deliveries

17 gifts for dads who don't want anything: Goldbelly

With Goldbelly, you can gift your dad this adorable blue dress shirt cake from We Take the Cake. Does your dad have a keen taste for BBQ? Then give him the gift of Memphis-style ribs that comes with four slabs, sauce and a rub. Goldbelly even has a King Tider Steamer Pot with seasonings like traditional seafood seasoning or a combo of classic and cajun. Your dad's belly will be satisfied!

From $40 at Goldbelly

9. For the dad who values his time: Subscription to Walmart+

17 gifts for dads who don't want anything: Walmart+ Subscription

Sometimes running to the grocery store takes away valuable time with family or friends, so give some time back to your dad with Walmart+. With this subscription, he can receive unlimited free delivery from stores, fuel discounts and access to tools that make shopping faster. He'll spend less time looking for chips in the right aisle, and more time with his kids.

$13 per month at Walmart

10. For the dad who likes convenience: Dollar Shave Club

17 gifts for dads who don't want anything: Dollar Shave Club

If he shaves regularly, this is a gift he never knew he always wanted: A subscription to Dollar Shave Club, which is one of our favorite subscription boxes. It'll keep him stocked with all the razors, creams and gels he needs for a fresh, smooth shave, delivered right to his doorstep.

From $1 per month at Dollar Shave Club

11. For the dad who loves live experiences: Concert or sports tickets from TicketCity

17 gifts for dads who don't want anything: Ticketcity tickets

Has Dad been wanting to see the Dodgers play at Dodger Stadium? Or see Elton John play live? With tickets from TicketCity you can make his dreams come true. This Father's Day, give him the gift of experiencing a live event with a variety of tickets you can choose from on the site.

Prices vary at TicketCity

12. For the dad who loves Fight Club: FightCamp package

17 gifts for dads who don't want anything: FightClub package

Sometimes dads don't have time to fit a fitness routine into their schedule. With this FightCamp Personal package, he'll be able to work out in the comfort of his home. He'll receive a punch tracker, free-standing bag, quick wraps, bag ring and premium boxing gloves. Make Dad feel like he's in Fight Club this Father's Day!

From $399 at FightCamp

13. For the dad with a favorite celebrity: Cameo

17 gifts for dads who don't want anything: Cameo video

This gift will leave Dad feeling star - struck. With a Cameo video, you can send Dad a personalized video from his favorite celebrity. There are different categories like The Office, Disney or Game of Thrones. Brian Cox or Leslie Baker could be speaking to your dad on Father's Day!

From $1 at Cameo

14. For the dad wanting to become an expert: MasterClass Subscription

17 gifts for dads who don't want anything: MasterClass

Dad can learn from the best with a MasterClass subscription. Has he been wanting to learn how to cook like a professional? Gordon Ramsay is there to help with his knives sharpened and ready. Or, has Dad always wanted to learn how to write? Malcolm Gladwell is there with a pen and paper beside him. Dad can learn from experts in their field through his computer screen!

From $15 per month at MasterClass

15. For the dad with a specific food interest: Cratejoy Gourmet Box

17 gifts for dads who don't want anything: Cratejoy

Cratejoy gourmet boxes are uniquely created to express interests like hot sauce, fitness or comics. It's perfect for the dad who has a specific taste. From a monthly pasta club to a monthly raw honey club, there's something here for any kind of dad. Give your dad the gift of gourmet this Father's Day!

From $9 at Cratejoy

16. For the dad who loves a man cave: Airbnb Caves

17 gifts for dads who don't want anything: Airbnb cave

Take the literal meaning of a man cave and gift your dad something different than a regular hotel vacation stay. With a stay in an Airbnb cave, your dad will live an unforgettable memory. Like this stay in France, it's a charming troglodyte house, an unusual and ancestral place to live in. Dad won't want to come back home with this gift!

Prices vary at Airbnb

17. For the dad who has always wanted to brew his own beer: MoreBeer Making Kit

17 gifts for dads who don't want anything: Morebeer Home Brew kit

This beer-making kit is praised as literally everything you'd need and want to brew your first batch of beer. Dad will be able to make gallons of homemade beer to share with his buddies on a crisp Sunday evening. The kit includes a brand brewing fermenter that is clear so you see fermentation activity. He won't want to crack open a beer from a can anymore!

From $150 at Morebeer

