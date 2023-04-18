17 arrested in criminal syndicate investigation; multiple firearms seized after shootings and violence in Sutter County, others

Apr. 17—Sutter County District Attorney Jennifer Dupre announced Monday that 17 felony arrests were made after a months-long, multiagency investigation of two rival criminal syndicates operating in the region, including in Sutter County.

According to Dupre and other law enforcement officials, the two groups were allegedly responsible for "numerous violent crimes and shootings" in Sutter, Sacramento, San Joaquin, Solano, Yolo and Merced counties. Among the more high-profile alleged criminal actions were a mass shooting at a Stockton Sikh temple on Aug. 27, 2022, and another shooting at a Sacramento Sikh temple on March 23.

"For the past several years, the peaceful Sikh community has been plagued with acts of violence committed by two warring criminal syndicates," Dupre said. "These acts of violence began with fist fights and sword attacks at the Sikh parade in Yuba City in 2018 and have escalated to shooting, beginning with a shooting at a wedding party in September of 2021 here in Yuba City. Since then, these syndicates have been involved in an additional 10 shootings and 11 men total have been shot. These shootings include the five men shot outside the Sikh temple in Stockton in August of 2022, as well as the two men shot at the Sacramento Sikh parade on March 26 of this year."

Dupre said the two rival criminal syndicates were known as the "Minta Group" and the "AK-47 Group." She said "some of the motivation" behind both groups was still not clear and that the numbers of people involved in each group is still largely unknown. Dupre said, at minimum, there are at least 30 individuals in each.

"This started out as one group and one faction broke off," Dupre said. "Since then, they have been rivals trying to outdo each other. Mainly they show up places and try to shoot each other. ... We did locate some narcotics during these takedowns, I'm not certain of the amount yet."

Story continues

Dupre confirmed that all of the victims from the alleged shootings and attacks were part of the rival syndicates. She could not say how many, if any, were in the country illegally.

In addition to apprehending suspects for crimes that already had occurred, officials said two additional shootings were prevented thanks to the large-scale investigation.

In total, law enforcement agents executed search warrants at 20 different locations, which resulted not only in the arrests but also the seizure of 41 firearms, including semi-automatic rifles and a machine gun. Dupre said as many as 500 law enforcement officers were involved.

Officials said the multiagency operation began in February with several local, state and federal agencies. Included in that effort were area agencies such as the Yuba Sutter Narcotic and Gang Enforcement Task Force (NET-5), the Yuba City Police Department and the Sutter County District Attorney's Office. Assistance also was provided by the Sutter County Sheriff's Office.

"The initial acts of violence led to the investigation of the criminal syndicates by the Yuba Sutter Narcotic and Gang Enforcement Task Force, known as NET-5, and the investigation became known as Operation Broken Sword based on one of the sword attacks in 2018 in which the suspect's attack was so violent that the sword broke," Dupre said. "Yesterday, Sunday, April 16, 2023, with the help of the Department of Justice, the FBI, the DEA, Homeland Security Investigations, CHP Special Operations Unit, and local law enforcement agencies from each jurisdiction, as well as the district attorneys offices in Sutter, San Joaquin, Sacramento and Yolo counties, along with their district attorney investigators, 20 search warrants were served. The result of these search warrants were 17 arrests, five outstanding arrest warrants, and overall during the investigation, 41 firearms were seized. Those firearms include AR-15s, AK-47s, handguns and at least one machine gun."

According to Appeal archives, several men were involved with a sword attack and beating that happened during the 39th annual Sikh Festival and Parade on Nov. 4, 2018. Police said the men attacked a 34-year-old Yuba City man with swords and brass knuckles, hitting him several times in the head and face. The victim had a deep cut above his left eyebrow, between his eyes and an 8-inch cut on his thigh, according to court documents.

Of the several men arrested Sunday, two were arrested for the attempted murder of Amandeep Singh at a wedding party in Yuba City on Sept. 27, 2021, Dupre said. The suspected shooters in that incident were Karandeep Singh and Pardeep Singh. In Sutter County, Jaskaran Singh was arrested for possession of child pornography and possession of an assault weapon.

Another man, Karambir Gill of Yuba City, was arrested on suspicion of being an illegal firearms dealer and suspected supplier. Two men arrested in Yolo County were being held without bail because they are currently fugitives wanted for murder in India.

Dupre also said two men were arrested while they were allegedly on their way to Manteca "to commit a homicide." Dupre said three firearms were allegedly seized as a result of the investigation. Of those firearms, a fully automatic weapon was allegedly found.

Dupre also said seven men were arrested in connection to the Sacramento Sikh temple parade shooting in March.

"Law enforcement was able to stop two vehicles prior to them arriving at the parade and arrested seven men at that time," Dupre said. "In their vehicles were four handguns and two assault weapons with large capacity magazines. While a shooting did occur at the temple, we were able to stop a mass casualty incident. If those weapons had gotten into the parade, it could have been a bloodbath."

Dupre said the two vehicles that were stopped were "just outside the parade route, it was very close." She said once they had taken up position, they were going to shoot their rivals once they saw them.

California Attorney General Rob Bonta thanked Dupre and Yuba City Police Chief Brian Baker on Monday for their leadership in the investigation.

"I want to stress three things in my comments. One, partnership and collaboration. That is, our teams, multiple teams working together to accomplish something together and in unison that none of us could accomplish by ourselves," Bonta said. "Also want to emphasize accountability. Holding individuals accountable for the harm that they have caused, the threats to public safety they created, the people that they hurt. And finally, prevention. We prevented other potential violent crimes from occurring here because of the work of this incredible team. I'm proud of this operation."

Bonta highlighted that thanks to cooperation among the various law enforcement agencies, continued gun violence was prevented.

"Because of this operation, future gun violence, future crime, future harm has been prevented," Bonta said. "Any day when we do just one of those things, is a good day for public safety. Today, doing all of those things is an extraordinary day because of the group behind me, beside me ... and all those who worked on this operation. ... We're not gonna take our foot off the gas. We're gonna keep pushing. You will see more operations like this. There will be more takedowns, there will be more guns removed from dangerous individuals, there will be more communities kept safe. We won't stop until every child in Sutter County and across the state can grow up in a safe home, a safe school, a safe temple, and a safe neighborhood without the fear of gang violence, mass shootings, and murder hanging over their heads. ... Together we'll continue to put public safety first."

Baker also thanked the men and women that made the large-scale operation happen.

"Countless hours they put in away from their families to make our community safe, to make communities across the state safe," Baker said. "We have the privilege of hosting one of the largest Sikh events in the nation every November here in Sutter County. ... Our goal is to make sure that all those folks visiting across the globe are safe when they come to Sutter County to enjoy their religious freedom. Thank you again to all those people that made this operation possible."

Sacramento County Assistant Sheriff LeeAnneDra Marchese said the operation also involved the investigation of seven shootings in Sacramento over the last 12 months, including the recent shooting at a Sacramento Sikh temple.

"We've additionally gone after three other shootings that have occurred between 2019-2020. So, we will be looking forward to carrying on the investigation," Marchese said. "This operation disrupted these violent criminal organizations. We intend to curb future violence in the county and throughout the Sacramento region. ... Citizens, people, our constituents, are fed up with violent crime, violent gun crime."

Sacramento County District Attorney Thien Ho also spoke Monday about the cooperation among the many law enforcement agencies, but also sought to point out that the alleged violence and subsequent arrests did not reflect the Sikh community as a whole.

"We have been able to avert disaster and death. ... It was only through the collaboration and the partnership of all the different partners up here that we were able to do so," Ho said. "As an immigrant myself who grew up in an immigrant community, I have deep respect for the Sikh-American immigrant community. ... The investigation in this particular case and the charges that have been brought forth does not in any way reflect or represent the vibrant Sikh community that are such an important and vital part of the greater community in this region."

As mass shootings and gun violence continue to cause havoc across many communities and areas of the country, Ho said law enforcement has played a pivotal role in curbing gun violence and the illegal possession and use of guns.

"Across this region we have been ravaged by gun violence. ... It is through operations and collaborations like these that we have been able to combat gun violence. And we will continue to do so," Ho said. "Because, whether you live in Sacramento, whether you live in Sutter County, whether you live in downtown or down on the farm. Whether or not you are law enforcement or just an average-day citizen. Whether or not you were born in this country or came to this country, we all deserve the right to be safe, especially from gun violence."

Dupre stressed that the resulting arrests and investigation have not only kept the community at large safe, but also the Sikh community. She asked that if anyone had information about any of the related shootings or suspects, to call a tip line at 530-822-2026.