17 arrested in Georgia sex-trafficking operation, GBI says

Seventeen people were arrested in a Georgia sex trafficking operation this week.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation said Operation Not for Sale targeted sex traffickers and buyers in the Bryan County area. The sting was a joint operation by the GBI’s Human Exploitation and Trafficking Unit (HEAT), Richmond Hill Police Department, Bryan County Sheriff’s Office, and the Georgia Department of Public Safety’s Georgia Motor Carrier Compliance Division.

Police officed resources to 10 sex workers and arrested and charged the following people with pimping:

Davron Jamaal Hinton, age 37, of Jacksonville, FL

Oswaldo Rodriguez Rameriz, age 33, of Savannah, GA

Karolay Karlay Rosalin Arraez Romero, age 23

Police arrested and charged 14 people with pandering:

Steven Ray Snelson, age 45, of Hinesville, GA

Antonio Babbs, age 45, of Hinesville, GA

James Rush, age 49, of Richmond Hill, GA

Mario Romero, age 33, of Claxton, GA

Alberto Jay Vadi, age 42, of Savannah, GA (DUI)

Rakshit Ravi Ramteke, age 21, of Savannah, GA

Miles Diede, age 29, of Savannah, GA

Chiragkumar Patel, age 36, of Savannah, GA

Jason Manuel Herrera, age 39, of Savannah, GA (Drug Charge)

George Foster Sharpe, age 38, of Savannah, GA

David Herrera Truijillo, age 37, of Eden, GA

Juan Mora Flores, age 48, of Washington

Samuel De’Antayke Sawyer, age 24, of Richmond Hill, GA

Seyth Allan Cambron, age 32, of Savannah, GA (Outstanding Warrant & Drug Charge)

Additional charges and arrests may follow.