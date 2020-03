3-Chōme-10-20 Minamiaoyama, Minato City, Tokyo, Japan

sunnyhills.com/

Designed by Kengo Kuma, this wooden structure certainly stands out in Tokyo’s Minato City neighborhood. It houses the SunnyHills cake shop, which serves cake with various types of tea. Though it sits in a very cosmopolitan city, the three-story building looks more suited to a forest.