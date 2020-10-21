The 17 best resorts in the world, according to travelers

Conde Nast Traveler released its annual ranking of the best resorts in October.
To inform the list, the publication surveyed travelers via the annual Readers' Choice Awards.
This year's list is a little different since non-essential travel was on-hold for much of 2020, and it highlights places that resonated with readers "in a year when travel may have been out of reach."
Most of the top resorts this year are safari getaways in Africa, like Singita Sabi Sand's Boulder Lodge in South Africa.
While nonessential travel is no longer discouraged, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention warns that "travel increases your chance of getting and spreading COVID-19."
17. Located on a wildlife reserve in South Africa, Singita Sabi Sand's Boulders Lodge features 12 suites with private decks and pools. Starting rates are around $2,000 a night per person.
16. For around the same starting price, Singita's Pamushana Lodge in Zimbabwe's Malilangwe Reserve features seven villas — each with a private pool — and a main lodge.
15. In California's famed Napa Valley, the Auberge du Soleil is an Auberge Resorts Collection hotel on 33 acres of vineyards with nightly prices starting at $925.
14. Inside Tarangire National Park in Tanzania and starting at $724 per person per night, Oliver's Camp is a glamping resort with 10 tents placed for prime wildlife viewing.
13. On Malolo Island, Fiji, Likuliku Lagoon Resort is a hotel for adults with rooms on the water and rates starting around $900 a night.
12. Conde Nast Traveler reports the rooms are spacious at Le Barthélemy Hotel & Spa, a beachfront resort in St. Barts with rates starting around $700 a night.
11. Matakauri Lodge is a lakefront mountain resort in Queenstown, New Zealand, and October rates start at $740 a night.
10. For around $2,000 per person per night, the Wilderness Safaris Bisate Lodge is nestled in the Virunga Mountains of Volcano National Park in Rwanda.
9. Bushcamp Chamilandu is a riverside treehouse resort in Zambia's South Luangwa National Park with only three rooms for around $600 to $700 per person per night depending on the season.
8. With only five total suites, the Morukuru Family Beach Lodge in South Africa's De Hoop Nature Reserve typically costs at least around $2,000 a night for two guests, depending on the season.
7. In Tanzania next to Serengeti National Park, Singita Grumeti is a mobile resort camp that follows animal herds for prime wildlife viewing, and it costs around $2,400 per person per night.
6. Twin Farms is a Southern Vermont rural resort known for its exceptional service, Conde Nast Traveler reports, and it costs around $2,400 a night, depending on when you go.
5. Naladhu Private Island Maldives is a beachside resort on its own islet in the Maldives with only 19 rooms starting at around $1,100 a night.
4. On a riverbank in Chiang Mai, Thailand, Anantara Chiang Mai Resort is a hotel with an open-air restaurant and a rooftop bar, and it costs around $200 a night.
3. The Nautilus in the Maldives is a beachside private bungalow resort with starting rates around $2,000 a night.
2. In Bali, Indonesia, The Mulia & Mulia Villas is on the coast of the Indian Ocean, and rates start around $350 a night, depending on when you go.
1. L'Horizon Resort & Spa is a bungalow retreat in Palm Springs, California, where every afternoon, the staff brings each guests a tiny surprise — from ice cream to tequila shots — and rooms cost around $360 a night, per Trip Advisor.
