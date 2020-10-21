The 17 best resorts in the world, according to travelers

Singita Pamushana Lodge is in Zimbabwe. Courtesy of Singita

Conde Nast Traveler released its annual ranking of the best resorts in October.

To inform the list, the publication surveyed travelers via the annual Readers' Choice Awards.

This year's list is a little different since non-essential travel was on-hold for much of 2020, and it highlights places that resonated with readers "in a year when travel may have been out of reach."

Most of the top resorts this year are safari getaways in Africa, like Singita Sabi Sand's Boulder Lodge in South Africa.

While nonessential travel is no longer discouraged, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention warns that "travel increases your chance of getting and spreading COVID-19."

Visit Insider's homepage for more stories.

17. Located on a wildlife reserve in South Africa, Singita Sabi Sand's Boulders Lodge features 12 suites with private decks and pools. Starting rates are around $2,000 a night per person.

Boulders Lodge is in South Africa. Courtesty of Singita

Source: Singita

16. For around the same starting price, Singita's Pamushana Lodge in Zimbabwe's Malilangwe Reserve features seven villas — each with a private pool — and a main lodge.

Singita Pamushana Lodge is in Zimbabwe. Courtesy of Singita

Source: Singita

15. In California's famed Napa Valley, the Auberge du Soleil is an Auberge Resorts Collection hotel on 33 acres of vineyards with nightly prices starting at $925.

Auberge du Soleil is in the US. Courtesy of Trinette + Chris

Source: Auberge Resorts Collection

14. Inside Tarangire National Park in Tanzania and starting at $724 per person per night, Oliver's Camp is a glamping resort with 10 tents placed for prime wildlife viewing.

Oliver's Camp is in Tanzania. Courtesy of Oliver’s Camp

Source: Oliver's Camp

13. On Malolo Island, Fiji, Likuliku Lagoon Resort is a hotel for adults with rooms on the water and rates starting around $900 a night.

Likuliku Lagoon Resort is in Fiji. Courtesy of Likuliku Lagoon Resort

Source: Likuliku Lagoon Resort

12. Conde Nast Traveler reports the rooms are spacious at Le Barthélemy Hotel & Spa, a beachfront resort in St. Barts with rates starting around $700 a night.

Le Barthélemy Hotel & Spa is in St. Barts. Courtesy of Le Barthélemy Hotel & Spa

Sources: Conde Nast Traveler, Le Barthélemy Hotel & Spa

11. Matakauri Lodge is a lakefront mountain resort in Queenstown, New Zealand, and October rates start at $740 a night.

Story continues

Matakauri Lodge is in New Zealand. Lynda B/Yelp

Source: Matakauri Lodge

10. For around $2,000 per person per night, the Wilderness Safaris Bisate Lodge is nestled in the Virunga Mountains of Volcano National Park in Rwanda.

The Wilderness Safaris Bisate Lodge is in Rwanda. Courtesy of David Crookes/Bisate Lodge

Source: Wilderness Safaris

9. Bushcamp Chamilandu is a riverside treehouse resort in Zambia's South Luangwa National Park with only three rooms for around $600 to $700 per person per night depending on the season.

Bushcamp Chamilandu is in Zambia. Courtesy of Dana Allen/Bushcamp

Source: Bushcamp Company, South Luangwa National Park

8. With only five total suites, the Morukuru Family Beach Lodge in South Africa's De Hoop Nature Reserve typically costs at least around $2,000 a night for two guests, depending on the season.

Morukuru Family Beach Lodge is in South Africa. Courtesy of Morukuru Family Beach Lodge

Source: Morukuru Family Beach Lodge

7. In Tanzania next to Serengeti National Park, Singita Grumeti is a mobile resort camp that follows animal herds for prime wildlife viewing, and it costs around $2,400 per person per night.

Singita Grumeti is in Tanzania. Courtesy of Singita

Source: Singita

6. Twin Farms is a Southern Vermont rural resort known for its exceptional service, Conde Nast Traveler reports, and it costs around $2,400 a night, depending on when you go.

Twin Farms is in the US. Cortesy of Twin Farms

Sources: Twin Farms, Conde Nast Traveler

5. Naladhu Private Island Maldives is a beachside resort on its own islet in the Maldives with only 19 rooms starting at around $1,100 a night.

Naladhu Private Island is in the Maldives. Courtesy of Naladhu Private Island Maldives

Source: Naladhu

4. On a riverbank in Chiang Mai, Thailand, Anantara Chiang Mai Resort is a hotel with an open-air restaurant and a rooftop bar, and it costs around $200 a night.

Anantara Chiang Mai Resort is in Thailand. Courtesy of Anantara Chiang Mai Resort

Source: Anatara

3. The Nautilus in the Maldives is a beachside private bungalow resort with starting rates around $2,000 a night.

The Nautilus is in the Maldives. Courtesy The Nautilus Maldives

Source: The Nautilus Maldives

2. In Bali, Indonesia, The Mulia & Mulia Villas is on the coast of the Indian Ocean, and rates start around $350 a night, depending on when you go.

The Mulia & Mulia Villas is in Thailand. Courtesy of The Mulia & Mulia Villas

Source: The Mulia

1. L'Horizon Resort & Spa is a bungalow retreat in Palm Springs, California, where every afternoon, the staff brings each guests a tiny surprise — from ice cream to tequila shots — and rooms cost around $360 a night, per Trip Advisor.

L'Horizon Resort & Spa is in the US. Courtesy of L'Horizon Resort & Spa

Source: Trip Advisor, L'Horizon

Read the original article on Insider