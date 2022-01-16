🌱 17 Birds Rescued From Forest Hills + Mayor Adams Defends Hires

Happy Monday, neighbors! Here's everything you need to know going on locallytoday.

First, today's weather:

Windy; afternoon flurries. High: 44 Low: 27.

Here are the top three stories in Queens today:

A total of seventeen illegally-kept birds living in miserable conditions were rescued from a Forest Hill residence. The birds were reportedly left outside in the bitter cold, surviving only on a diet of stale bread and moldy bagels. A goose and four ducks were rescued on Wednesday, while the twelve remaining birds were taken Thursday; the rescued avians will be rehabilitated and placed in "reputable" homes and sanctuaries. (WPIX 11 New York) New York City Mayor Eric Adams has faced scrutiny over his decision to hire his younger brother, as well as a retired NYPD chief once engulfed in a corruption scandal. Mayor Adams is now making the case that the criticism has only mounted because the two are "blue-collar people," and there's a double standard due to his working-class upbringing. (New York Daily News) A Queens man was remanded in police custody Friday after being charged with the murder of a 19-year-old East Harlem Burger King employee. 30-year-old Winston Glynn, whose address is listed at an inn in Queens that doubles as a homeless shelter, was once employed at the fast-food facility; however, police investigators do not believe he specifically targeted the teenager. (Loop News Jamaica)

Today in Queens:

Basketball Madness – LI Nets - Little Flower (2:00 PM)

From my notebook:

Five years and a thousand miles later, a cancer survivor in Queens was finally reunited with her missing dog . (NBC New York)

Attention, entrepreneurs: Queens Borough will be hosting its Virtual Small Business Town Hall on Wednesday, Jan. 19 at 5:30 p.m. Learn about grants and other resources available at the NYC Department of Small Business Services and the U.S. Small Business Administration. (Facebook)

Previous projections about the COVID-19 crisis appear to be coming true: New York's Omicron spike is starting to drop as sharply as it rose. (AMNY)

Events:

The Glendale Comedy Show at the Avenue (January 21)

Announcements:

Behind The Scoreboard – Babe And A Young Fan (Details)

— Miranda Fraraccio

About me: Miranda Fraraccio is a born and raised Rhode Islander. She works as a staff writer for content creation agency Lightning Media Partners, and is a graduate of The University of Rhode Island, where she earned a degree in Writing & Rhetoric and Communication Studies. In her free time, you can find her traveling, hiking, or photographing her neighborhood as a street photographer.

