These 17 Bradenton-area restaurants, food trucks get near-perfect health inspections

The Bradenton Herald regularly reports on local restaurants that don’t pass inspection by the Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation.

But readers have frequently asked which restaurants have done well during inspectors’ visits, too, and we agree they deserve a shout-out.

Passing inspection without flaw is no easy feat. Florida bases its inspection standards on the U.S. Food and Drug Administration’s Food Code, which contains many, many possible violations. These Bradenton-area restaurants did more than pass their regular state inspection — they aced it.

These local businesses earned perfect or near-perfect health inspections Jan. 12 to Jan. 23.

Frosty Oasis (formerly Alice Scooper’s), 1057 Riverside Dr., Palmetto (No violations)

Chili’s Grill & Bar, 6010 U.S. 301, Ellenton

Chili’s Grill & Bar, 6125 Exchange Way, Bradenton (No violations)

Chipotle Mexican Grill, 6020 U.S. 301, Ellenton (No violations)

Domino’s Pizza, 7353 University Parkway, Lakewood Ranch (No violations)

Ed’s Tavern, 1305 108th St. E., Bradenton (No violations)

Hilton Garden Inn Sarasota-Bradenton Airport, 8270 N. Tamiami Trail, Sarasota (No violations)

Home2 Suites by Hilton Sarasota Bradenton Airport, 8260 N. Tamiami Trail, Sarasota (No violations)

Opita Burgers, 3401 14th St. W., Bradenton (Food truck) (No violations)

Papa Joe’s Sports Bar, 1242 Whitfield Ave., Sarasota (No violations)

Pee Wee’s Canteen, 401 Seventh St. W., Bradenton (Food truck) (No violations)

Poppo’s Taqueria, 4220 53rd Ave. E. #108, Bradenton

Snead Island Trading Post, 2802 10th St. W., Palmetto (No violations)

Sofia’s Restaurant, 8130 Main St. #104, Lakewood Ranch (No violations)

T & T Hibachi Japanese Food, 8003 U.S. 301, Parrish (Food truck) (No violations)

TK Grill & Barbeque, 4927 96th St. E., Palmetto (No violations)

Tropical Smoothie Cafe, 8477 Cooper Creek Blvd. #D, University Park (No violations)

Restaurants in Florida are licensed and routinely inspected by the Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation. Diners can report health and cleanliness issues at a restaurant anywhere in the state by filing a complaint with the agency.