17 children hospitalized after school bus and tanker truck collide in South Carolina

GILBERT, S.C. — A school bus collided with a tanker truck Thursday in South Carolina, sending at least 18 people, mostly children, to the hospital, authorities said.

The bus was carrying 36 passengers when it collided with the tanker at about 4 p.m. at an intersection near Gilbert in Lexington County, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

At least 17 children and one adult were taken to Lexington Medical Center for treatment, the hospital told WIS-TV.

All of the patients were evaluated and released, hospital spokesperson Jennifer Wilson told The Associated Press by telephone on Friday.

There was no immediate information on their conditions or the cause of the crash.

The bus passengers were from Gilbert Middle School and Gilbert High schools.

Gilbert is about 30 miles southwest of South Carolina's capital of Columbia.

More coverage from the USA TODAY Network

Locked fridge left 7 kids scavenging for food, cops say; parents arrested on neglect charges

Pennsylvania nurse charged with homicide in patient deaths: 'Deliberate and intentional'

12 injured after man opens emergency exit door on Asiana Airlines flight

Maine woman takes raccoon into Petco for nail trim, possibly exposing people to rabies

False claim masses of books in Florida school were removed for being 'inappropriate' | Fact check

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Video of school bus, tanker wreck in South Carolina; 18 hospitalized