I-17 closed in both directions near Black Canyon City due to downed power line

Interstate 17 near Black Canyon City was closed in both directions due to a downed power line on Thursday night.

According to the Arizona Department of Transportation, there was no estimated reopening time.

ADOT said the freeway was closed due to a downed power line at milepost 243 near Black Canyon City, which was blocking lanes in both directions.

Officials did not say how the power line damage occurred.

Drivers were encouraged to seek alternate routes and were alerted to expect delays.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Downed power line forces closure of I-17 near Black Canyon City