17 Bosses Who Made The Most Shocking, Entitled, And Straight-Up Wildest Decisions I've Ever Seen
1. This boss who's basically putting many people's lives at risk on the road:
2. This boss who I don't think wants to give any time off:
Had a personal thing come up for Thursday and my boss is just ignoring my time off request. from mildlyinfuriating
3. This boss who said, "Fresh air? Don't know her," and screwed the ONLY window in the office shut:
My boss screwed the only window at our office shut, so now it’s impossible to get fresh air. I’m boiling at work rn. from mildlyinfuriating
4. This boss who wants a high school student to come in at 9 a.m. on a school day:
5. This boss who thinks this broom is acceptable to sweep the floor:
6. This boss who denied this employee's graduation day off without any warning:
boss denied my graduation day off without telling me and told me she'd send a picture of the schedule to me (which she didn't) so I wouldn't be able to address it from mildlyinfuriating
7. This boss who apparently cuts cake like this:
8. This boss who sent a text at 1:59 a.m. about coming in tomorrow:
Boss decided to not tell me in person to come in on Sunday when he had the chance to do so during my working hours on Saturday, and so, I was awakened by this sorry ass excuse of a message. Please? Yeah, please don't send those late night texts (like seriously, a near 2am message). from mildlyinfuriating
9.This boss who texted this employee an assignment on their day off:
10.This boss whose "now hiring" sign SCREAMS passive-aggressive:
11. This boss who decided dimes weren't worth it anymore:
My boss stopped carrying dimes because “they always get caught in the change counter” from mildlyinfuriating
12. This boss who littered in an employee's truck — and got caught:
Found an empty Starbucks cup thrown in the bed of my truck. Apparently it was my boss. from mildlyinfuriating
13.This boss who posted this on the company's Facebook page after an employee called in sick *two days before* their shift for having the flu/COVID:
14.This boss who fired an employee for telling him "how to do his job" — after the employee told him, "We can't obstruct a fire escape":
15. This boss who gave a short notice about a mandatory meeting:
16. This boss who posted this flyer after two coworkers literally just spoke to each other when there were no customers in the store:
Came into work this morning to find this taped to the wall. Boss went on tirade against me and co-worker yesterday for taking to each other with no customers in the store. from antiwork
17. And finally, this boss who put a literal warning sign for people not to sit on her chair while she was gone — oh, and she rewatched the cameras to make sure nobody did:
My old boss took 10 days off and put this on her chair… in order to access her computer (aka cover her work while she was gone) we had to stand or bring in another chair… she would rewatch the cameras at 6x speed to see if anyone would touch it 😂 from antiwork