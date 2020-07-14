The 17 coolest features of the new 2021 Ford Bronco Sport, the smaller SUV sibling in the rugged all-4x4 Bronco lineup — see them all

  • The 2021 Ford Bronco Sport is the rugged, small SUV of the Bronco lineup.
  • It slots below the two-door and four-door Bronco models.
  • Ford didn't announce official pricing at this time but said the Bronco Sport would be available at dealers in late 2020.
In addition to the two more rugged Bronco models, Ford is also including the Bronco Sport small SUV within the Bronco lineup.

Think of the Bronco Sport like the little sibling of the two more serious, off-roading Broncos. The Badlands and First Edition trims use Ford's 2.0-liter EcoBoost engine that puts down a claimed 245 horsepower and 275 pounds-feet of torque. The Base, Big Bend, and Outer Banks trims have the 1.5-liter EcoBoost engine, good for a claimed 181 horsepower and 190 pounds-feet of torque.

Both engines are mated to an eight-speed automatic transmission.

Ford didn't announce official pricing for the Bronco Sport at this time but did say that they will be available at dealerships in late 2020. 

Keep scrolling to see the new Bronco Sport's best features.

Think of the all-new Bronco Sport as the little sibling to the bigger Bronco two-door and four-door models.

The rounded headlights are a nod to Bronco heritage.

The Badlands trim is the one for optimal off-roading.

Cyber Orange Metallic Tri-Coat is available as an exterior paint color.

Certain Bronco Sport models have Ford's 2.0-liter EcoBoost engine that puts down a claimed 245 horsepower and 275 pounds-feet of torque.

There's an available interior bike rack that fits two 27.5-inch bikes inside the car.

Here's what it looks like from the inside.

Bronco Sports in the Badlands trim can tow up to 2,200 pounds when equipped with the proper hardware.

The Bronco Sport First Edition can ford up to 23.6 inches of water.

An eight-inch touchscreen comes standard.

As does Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.

The Badlands trim with the Badlands Package gives you heated and leather-trimmed front seats and a fancy sound system from Bang & Olufsen.

There are seven drive modes to choose from.

The First Edition trim will have leather-trimmed seats with miniature perforations, likely for ventilation.

There will be an available storage compartment under the second-row passenger seat.

Zipper pockets give you even more storage options.

Zip up your gear when you aren't using it.

As does the MOLLE straps system.

Tie-down carabiner hooks and rubber flooring in the trunk make for a handy place to store stuff that's also easy to clean.

The back of the second row can also be covered in rubber.

The Badlands Package includes a 60/40 split fold-flat second row.

All Bronco Sports come with a mounted bottle opener.

This is brilliant and needs to be on more (see also: all) cars.

You can use the optional, overlanding-ready roof rack to go camping.

A slide-out working table makes it a great camping buddy.

The Bronco Sport comes with 29-inch all-terrain tires.

With a front off-road camera option, drivers can see what's coming up ahead in detail.

There are 10 exterior colors available, including Area 51, Cyber Orange Metallic Tri-Coat, and Rapid Red Metallic Tinted Clearcoat.

