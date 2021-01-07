17 easy ways to make simple pasta dishes even better using things you have in your kitchen

Erin McDowell
pasta with olives
Olives add a Mediterranean flair to an otherwise simple pasta dish. DronG/Shutterstock

  • Pasta is a go-to meal for many people, but you likely have extra ingredients in your fridge or pantry that can take your dinner to the next level.

  • From pantry staples like jarred olives and capers to frozen vegetables, these commonly found kitchen ingredients can transform any simple pasta dish into a gourmet-tasting meal.

  • "The important thing to remember is not to be intimidated or afraid to experiment, because pasta is so cheap," cookbook author Francesca Montillo told Insider.

  • Visit Insider's homepage for more stories.

You've probably heard of "pantry pasta" - a meal made only with shelf-stable items. 

However, when it comes to spicing up your usual spaghetti and tomato sauce, you don't have to limit yourself to just pantry items. There are tons of common grocery list items you probably already have in your kitchen that can elevate simple pasta dishes.

"The important thing to remember is not to be intimidated or afraid to experiment, because pasta is so cheap," Francesca Montillo, an Italian culinary tour leader, cooking class teacher, and author of the cookbook "Pasta in a Pinch: Classic and Creative Recipes Made with Everyday Pantry Ingredients," told Insider. 

"You're not working with an expensive roast beef. ... People often cook the same pasta dishes over and over again, but folks shouldn't be anxious to experiment, whether it's with meats, vegetables, or anything else they have on hand."

Here are 17 easy ways to make simple pasta dishes even better using things you have in your kitchen.

Crushed tomatoes and canned tomato sauce could beat out any store-bought jarred pasta sauce you have lying around.

crushed tomatoes
Crushed tomatoes. Juanan Barros Moreno/Shutterstock

Francesca Montillo told Insider that while store-bought sauces may seem like the easiest option for home cooks, a can of crushed tomatoes or tomato sauce will work even better — and may even be cheaper to buy.

"I'm not a fan of the store-bought jar you open up and heat up," she said. Instead, "I do use canned tomatoes beefed up with meats, vegetables, all kinds of ingredients. In my opinion, that's no more work than opening up a jar of pasta sauce," she said.

Montillo added that you don't need to spend hours making your sauce.

"By the time the pasta water boils, which takes 10 minutes, and another 10 minutes for the pasta to cook, in that 20 minutes you have the plain pasta sauce ready," she said.

A can or tube of tomato paste can also go a long way in deepening the flavor of your sauce.

tomato paste
Tomato paste. Karpenkov Denis/Shutterstock

Recently, supermodel Gigi Hadid revealed her own recipe for spicy vodka pasta that utilizes tomato paste and a few other ingredients. 

Olive oil makes a delicious addition to practically any pasta dish.

olive oil
Olive oil. dulezidar/iStock

You can drizzle olive oil over your freshly cooked pasta or add it to any homemade or store-bought sauce. 

"I use olive oil in practically every one of my recipes," Montillo said. 

Breadcrumbs can transform plain macaroni and cheese into a tasty pasta bake.

baked mac and cheese breadcrumbs
Baked mac and cheese with breadcrumbs. Rimma Bondarenko/Shutterstock

If you've got some spare breadcrumbs lying around, they can transform any regular pasta dish or macaroni and cheese meal into a delicious baked pasta. Or, go a little wild and food process any loaf to make some homemade breadcrumbs.

Montillo recommends toasting breadcrumbs slightly in a pan so they can really soak up whichever sauce you're using.

Canned tuna or anchovies are two affordable pantry options that can add extra flavor to pasta dishes.

Anchovies
Canned anchovies. Shutterstock

Two of Montillo's favorite ingredients for pantry pasta are also extremely easy to come by and affordable.

"Canned anchovies offer a lot of pungent flavor for not a lot expense and not a lot of calories," she said.

However, she does recommend that instead of buying canned tuna or anchovies packed in water, opt for a higher quality brand packed in oil to maximize the flavor.

Meats like pancetta, kielbasa, and bacon add a lot of flavor to pasta dishes, too.

spaghetti carbonara
Carbonara pasta. Al62/Getty Images

Cured meats like pancetta or bacon last longer in your fridge than fresh meats and make a great addition to most pasta dishes, from classic spaghetti to carbonara, penne alla vodka, and even seafood-based dishes. 

"If you add a few slices of kielbasa to a tomato sauce with onion, you also have a great sauce right there without needing much else," Montillo said.

Capers can also add a briny taste to pasta dishes.

pasta capers
Pasta with capers. Irina Kolosvetova/Shutterstock

However, Montillo explains in her cookbook that one should be wary of capers' salt content. She also says that if you want to use capers, you can rinse them before adding them to pasta dishes to take out unwanted saltiness.

Olives add a Mediterranean flair to an otherwise simple pasta dish.

pasta with olives
Pasta with olives. DronG/Shutterstock

Canned or jarred olives are a pantry staple in many households and make a salty, delicious addition to simple pasta dishes.

Fresh or dried herbs will also add flavor to pasta dishes.

parsley herbs
Parsley. Shutterstock

"I use a lot of parsley, either fresh or even dried," Montillo said. "Oregano, garlic powder, onion flakes, black pepper all work well in a variety of sauces."

Eggs can be used to make a delicious carbonara.

eggs cracking egg
Cracking an egg. Shutterstock

Arguably no ingredient is more of a kitchen staple than eggs and, with just a few other ingredients, they can be transformed into a delicious, creamy pasta sauce when combined with cheese.

Eggs are one of the main ingredients in spaghetti carbonara. The dish only requires a few ingredients you might find already in your kitchen – eggs, pasta, cheese, pork, and a little bit of pasta water.

Fresh cheese makes a tasty topping for most pasta dishes.

parmesan cheese
Parmesan cheese. Brent Hofacker / Shutterstock

While you can of course go for whatever cheese you have around your kitchen, fresh Parmesan or mozzarella cheese can make all the difference in elevating a simple pasta dish.

"Grated Parmesan cheese goes great as a topping," Montillo told Insider, from everything from spaghetti and meatballs to pasta al pomodoro, while fresh slices of mozzarella can transform a simple red sauce pasta into a delicious pasta bake when put in the oven.

If you have lemons hanging around in your kitchen, they can instantly add zest and acidity to simple pasta dishes.

lemon squeeze lemonade
Freshly squeezed lemons on a cutting board. Education Images/Universal Images Group via Getty Images

From pasta al limone to a meat-based dish like chicken picatta, lemons can add a lot of freshness and much-needed acidity to any pasta dish. For those who really want to up the citrus flavor in your dish, you can also zest lemon peel on top of the dish as a garnish.

Onions, a common pantry staple, can easily be added to pasta dishes - in a variety of ways.

Onions
Onions. Getty

Sauteéd, caramelized, or roasted onions can instantly transform a simple pasta dish into one that packs a ton of flavor.

"One of my biggest recommendations is using multipurpose ingredients that aren't a one-off — you're going to use them tomorrow or the next day in another meal," Montillo said. "If you buy a bag of onions, you're going to use them in soups, in stews, in a multitude of things, not just one meal."

Mushrooms can add a meaty flavor to your pasta.

Shiitake mushrooms
Mushrooms. wulingyun/Getty Images

From baby bella mushrooms to shitake and cremini mushrooms, this earthy ingredient adds a whole other element to fettuccine and can even make a great meat substitute in dishes like bolognese.

"I often make a regular tomato sauce with mushrooms and it takes no time," Montillo told Insider.

Bell peppers are another tasty addition to pasta bakes or homemade sauce.

grocery store produce peppers bell peppers supermarket
Bell peppers. Gerald Herbert/AP Photo

Bell peppers are one of Montillo's favorite vegetables to add to pasta dishes. 

Frozen vegetables like broccoli, peas, or green beans can also be added.

bowl of broccoli brocoli
Broccoli. Shutterstock

Whether you're making a fettuccini or seafood pasta dish, frozen vegetables can be thawed and added to many one-pot pasta recipes to add more flavor — and make you feel just a little bit healthier eating it. 

Wine or vodka can transform your sauce as well.

vodka rigatoni
Vodka sauce pasta. EzumeImages/Getty Images

"Vodka can be used to make pasta alla vodka," Montillo said. "If you have red wine and a little ground beef in the freezer, that can also help to make a nice sauce. A lot of these ingredients don't require an extra shopping trip."

Read the original article on Insider

Latest Stories

  • Trump's tweets in praise of Capitol rioters blocked by Facebook and Twitter

    The president's Twitter account was suspended for 12 hours after he told supporters who stormed the Capitol "We love you. You're very special" while spreading election misinformation.

  • Woman killed in Capitol riot shooting identified as US Air Force veteran, reports say

    Circumstances of shooting still unclear and DC police are investigating

  • Lindsey Graham dismisses fellow Republicans' Electoral College objections with a history lesson

    "Count me out" of the plan to object to the Electoral College certification, Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) told his colleagues on the Senate floor Wednesday night. Graham was never really on board, but had previously suggested he was at least willing to listen to his fellow Republicans, like Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas), who wanted to challenge President-elect Joe Biden's victory because of unfounded allegations of widespread voter fraud. By the time he spoke, though, Graham had reached the conclusion that "enough is enough."Graham provided the chamber with a brief history lesson, arguing that the objectors were making a mistake by citing the 1876 election between Samuel Tilden and Rutherford B. Hayes as precedent for their actions. That year, there were disputed results in four states -- Oregon, Louisiana, Florida, and Graham's home state of South Carolina. So, a 15-member Electoral Commission, similar to what Cruz and others want to see now, was formed. Hayes, the Republican, eventually received the votes he needed to become president.But, Graham noted, the commission wasn't the real reason the matter was settled. Behind the scenes, Republicans met with Democrats, who agreed not to accept a Hayes victory as long as federal troops were pulled from the South, bringing an end to the Reconstruction era. The deal, which became known as the Compromise of 1877, paved the way for Jim Crow. "If you're looking for historical guidance," Graham said, "this is not the one to pick." > Graham: "It didn't work. Nobody accepted it. The way it ended is when Hayes did a deal with these 3 states- you give me the electors, I'll kick the Union Army out. The rest is history. It led to Jim Crow. If you're looking for historical guidance, this is not the one to pick."> > -- Michael McAuliff (@mmcauliff) January 7, 2021More stories from theweek.com Impeachment seemingly off the table as House, Senate depart until inauguration Trump aides reportedly conclude he is 'mentally unreachable' Barr rips Trump over Capitol riots: 'A betrayal of his office and supporters'

  • Pro-Trump rioters cleared from U.S. Capitol

    Metropolitan Police, Capitol Police, and the National Guard have expelled the group of violent pro-Trump rioters who stormed the U.S. Capitol Building on Wednesday afternoon. Washington remains under an emergency 6 p.m. curfew as Congress reconvenes to certify the 2020 Electoral College vote. Check the Yahoo News live blog for the latest.

  • Protester with feet on Nancy Pelosi's desk is a Trump supporter from Arkansas

    A Capitol protester pictured with his feet up in the offices of US House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi has been identified as Richard Barnett, a self-described 'white nationalist' Trump supporter from Arkansas. Mr Barnett, 60, who was one of several protesters who stormed into Ms Pelosi's office, wrote her a "nasty note" and took a letter from her office addressed to a Republican Congressman. After then fleeing outside, he waved the letter around and gave a foul-mouthed interview to a waiting reporters, where he complained of having been squirted with mace spray by police trying to protect the building. He mockingly denied stealing the envelope, saying he had left some loose change on Ms Pelosi's desk by way of payment. “I didn’t steal it. I bled on it because they were macing me and I couldn’t f—ing see,” Mr Barnett said, according to video posted on Twitter by a New York Times reporter. “So I figure ‘well, I’m in her office, I got blood in her office, I’ll put a quarter on her desk even though she ain’t f—ing worth it." He added: "When the police came in with pepper spray, “I said, ‘I paid for this, it’s mine,’ and I left."

  • Ted Cruz suggested the Senate hold a 'commission' to investigate election results. Bipartisan senators immediately tore him apart.

    In his opposition to the counting of electoral votes for President-elect Joe Biden on Wednesday, Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) suggested Congress "follow the precedent" of another disputed election.In 1877, just a few years after the end of the Civil War, a disputed election was resolved with a bipartisan electoral commission that put former Republican President Rutherford B. Hayes in the White House, but also ended most of the Reconstruction efforts aimed at enforcing the end of slavery and white supremacy in the South. The 1877 commission allowed Jim Crow laws to take hold in the South and remain for nearly a century later. But without much regard for that racist history, Cruz suggested today's Congress follow 1877's lead.> "I would urge that we follow the precedent of 1877," says Senator Ted Cruz.> > The bipartisan electoral commission that Cruz speaks of was widely regarded as a disaster https://t.co/azXMO0zfYw pic.twitter.com/dLSuPLrvcO> > — Bloomberg Opinion (@bopinion) January 6, 2021Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-Minn.) followed with a complete teardown of Cruz's argument, questioning why Cruz wasn't also disputing the elections of dozens of House members elected on the same ballots. And then came Sen. Pat Toomey (R-Pa.), a Republican from a swing state Biden won. Despite supporting and campaigning for Trump, Toomey also wasn't siding with the Republican opposition, instead questioning just how much good a "commission" would do for the undisputed count.More stories from theweek.com Trump aides reportedly conclude he is 'mentally unreachable' Mick Mulvaney resigns from the Trump administration: 'I can't stay here' Congress, Pence certify Joe Biden's presidential victory

  • Man facing hate crime in Wisconsin crash found incompetent

    A Mexican American man from Wisconsin charged with homicide as a hate crime because prosecutors say he intentionally crashed his pickup truck into a white motorcyclist has been committed to a psychiatric facility. Daniel Navarro, 27, of Fond du Lac, was charged with first-degree intentional homicide with a hate crime enhancer for the July 3 crash that killed Phillip Thiessen in Fond du Lac County.

  • Kim Jong-un says North Korea's economic plan failed

    It comes after a year of border closures with China and storms that have devastated homes and crops.

  • Democrat Warnock claims Senate victory but Republican Loeffler vows she will win

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -Democrat Raphael Warnock claimed victory on Wednesday in his U.S. Senate race, while his Republican opponent, Senator Kelly Loeffler, said she would ultimately emerge from the contest as the winner. With 98% of the votes counted, Warnock led Loeffler 50.4% to 49.6%, according to Edison Research. The Warnock-Loeffler contest, and a second Senate runoff between Republican Senator David Perdue and Democratic challenger Jon Ossoff, will determine control of the Senate and the fate of President-elect Joe Biden's legislative agenda.

  • Trump has reportedly been 'ranting about Pence,' who could still effectively fire him

    President Trump cannot fire Vice President Mike Pence. But Pence could play a big part in immediately ending Trump's term.Removing Trump via the 25th Amendment, "a move, long dismissed as a liberal fantasy," is one of a handful of options being considered by shaken Trump allies, Axios said Wednesday night, confirming earlier reports. Republicans are furious with Trump for "fomenting an attack on American democracy" by sending a mob to sack the U.S. Capitol, as well as his leading role in ending GOP control of the Senate, and "there's concern about whether the country can withstand another two weeks with Trump at the helm."Republicans are also discussing censuring Trump, which would do little, and removing him via impeachment, Axios says. "The 25th Amendment route would require buy-in from Pence and a majority of Trump's Cabinet. But many of those Cabinet members also have been loyalists to the president and serve in acting capacities, so it's not clear that support or will exists." On the other hand, "Trump has been ranting about Pence" and his ceremonial role in finalizing President-elect Joe Biden's win, sources tell Axios.If removed under the never-used Section 4 of the 25th Amendment, "Trump can't just take his powers back immediately and fire all the Cabinet officers who sought to sideline him," George Conway explained.> ... to sustain the VP's and cabinet's judgment. Congress has 21 days to act. > > Since Trump now has less than 14 days left in his term, Congress can just run out the clock with Pence in place until Biden is sworn in.> > -- George Conway (@gtconway3d) January 7, 2021The idea of removing Trump with 13 days left in his term is not yet being embraced by House or Senate GOP leaders, Axios says,"and it's too soon to know whether those talking about them are just letting off steam after a shock to the democracy, or whether a critical mass exists to proceed." But Pence looked pretty irritated and maybe even a little presidential when he reconvened the congressional count of Biden's electoral victory after police removed the pro-Trump mob from the Capitol."I've known Mike Pence forever," Sen James Inhofe (R-Okla.) told the Tulsa World on Tuesday night, after a day of public abuse by Trump. "I've never seen Pence as angry as he was today. I had a long conversation with him," he added. "He said, 'After all the things I've done for (Trump).'"More stories from theweek.com Impeachment seemingly off the table as House, Senate depart until inauguration Trump aides reportedly conclude he is 'mentally unreachable' Barr rips Trump over Capitol riots: 'A betrayal of his office and supporters'

  • China is desperate to control the narrative of Covid-19's origin - whatever the cost

    International experts from the World Health Organisation trying to investigate the origins of the coronavirus in China, a year after it first emerged in the central city of Wuhan, continue to run into roadblocks. The delay for the WHO mission – already plagued by politics and posturing – adds to persistent worries that China will whitewash and frustrate the investigation. Indeed, a two-person WHO team on a three-week mission last August, aimed at laying out plans for further study, sat through a 14-day quarantine upon arrival and never visited Wuhan. This comes as Beijing engages in a relentless propaganda campaign to distract from its cover-up and rewrite the narrative – all aimed at claiming the coronavirus originated outside China. Officials have seeded a number of conspiracy theories, including blaming the US military for infecting China. The most recent theory flouted is to label imported frozen seafood as the culprit. Foreign minister Wang Yi has gone so far as to claim the virus emerged in many countries, and that China was simply the first to spot it. “We raced to report the epidemic first,” he told state media. Mr Wang’s comments are a far cry from the experiences of doctors, including the late Li Wenliang and Ai Fen, both of whom were reprimanded by Chinese authorities after discovering coronavirus infections in December 2019 and seeking to warn colleagues.

  • Inside Fashion Designer Brian Atwood’s Vibrant Apartment 64 Floors Above Manhattan

    The Hudson Yards aerie, which Atwood shares with his physician husband Jake Deutsch, is literally “a glass box in the sky.”Originally Appeared on Architectural Digest

  • Lawyer seeks to free man acquitted in Daniel Pearl's killing

    The lawyer for a Pakistani man convicted and later acquitted in the 2002 killing of American journalist Daniel Pearl said Wednesday that he will petition the Supreme Court to free his client. Pearl’s family and the Pakistani government have appealed the acquittal to the Supreme Court, which resumed its hearing this week. Sheikh’s lawyer, Mehmood A. Sheikh, has been trying to get his client, who has been on death row for 18 years, freed since the acquittal.

  • Barr says Trump's conduct is a 'betrayal' of the presidency

    Barr also said Thursday that “orchestrating a mob to pressure Congress is inexcusable” in a statement to The Associated Press.

  • Cotton, Rubio Condemn Republicans Who Opposed Electoral Certification ‘For Political Advantage’

    Republican Senators Marco Rubio and Tom Cotton chastised several of their fellow GOP senators on Thursday for their behavior ahead of Congress's certification of the electoral vote count, which a group of senators said they opposed."You have some senators who, for political advantage, were giving false hope to their supporters, misleading them into thinking that somehow yesterday's actions in Congress could reverse the results of the election," Cotton said on Fox News."These senators, as insurrectionists literally stormed the capitol, were sending out fundraising emails. That shouldn't have happened, and it's got to stop now," he continued.The Arkansas Republican appears to be referring to fundraising messages from Senators Ted Cruz of Texas and Josh Hawley of Missouri that were sent just as pro-Trump rioters stormed the Capitol building Wednesday afternoon.Shortly before the rioting began, Hawley’s campaign sent a fundraising email promoting his decision to object to Pennsylvania’s electoral votes being counted."I'm leading the fight to reject electors from key states unless there is an emergency audit of the election results. Will you stand with me?" read Cruz's fundraising text, which was blasted out after evacuation procedures began in the Capitol.Cotton emphasized that he was never planning to object to the electoral certification but said he still supports an independent commission to study the November election and propose reforms.Rubio tweeted Thursday morning that "some misled you" regarding whether the vice president "could reject ballots" and whether "objections could pass or used as leverage to force an audit.""They knew the truth but thought it was a great way to get attention & raise money," the Florida Republican wrote.Hawley was the first GOP senator to say he would object to the certification of electoral votes, promising to oppose Pennsylvania's results.Asked whether he believes Trump is responsible in part for the rioting, Hawley acknowledged, "I don't think urging people to come to the Capitol was a good idea" but added that "the responsibility of violent criminal acts is with violent criminals."Earlier this week, a group of eleven Republican senators led by Senator Ted Cruz of Texas announced they would object to the certification of one or more states' electoral votes.That group included Ron Johnson of Wisconsin, James Lankford of Oklahoma, Mike Braun of Indiana, Steve Daines of Montana, Marsha Blackburn of Tennessee, and John Kennedy of Louisiana, as well as senators-elect Tommy Tuberville of Alabama, Bill Hagerty of Tennessee, Cynthia Lummis of Wyoming, and Roger Marshall of Kansas.

  • Mob breaks into Nancy Pelosi's offices during breach of the Capitol

    Supporters of President Trump broke into House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's (D-Calif.) offices on Wednesday during their storming of the Capitol, flipping over tables, pulling photos off walls, and lounging at her desk:> Extremist who took over Nancy Pelosi’s office, per Fox News. pic.twitter.com/byRnH8U93n> > — Ryan Lizza (@RyanLizza) January 6, 2021CNN and Getty Images also captured images of a note scribbled on the back of one of Pelosi's folders and left for her to find, reading: "We will not back down."> This is chilling.> > Someone walked into Nancy Pelosi's office and left this note on her desk: "WE WILL NOT BACK DOWN." pic.twitter.com/LMx0os5f6P> > — Alexis Benveniste (@apbenven) January 6, 2021While lawmakers sheltered in an undisclosed location, MSNBC confirmed that Pelosi is safe.More stories from theweek.com Impeachment seemingly off the table as House, Senate depart until inauguration Trump aides reportedly conclude he is 'mentally unreachable' Barr rips Trump over Capitol riots: 'A betrayal of his office and supporters'

  • BLM protests vs pro-Trump rioters: Pictures show the stark difference in police response

    Images shared on social media highlighted the stark divide between law enforcement’s response to last summer's Black Lives Matter protests, and Wednesday’s right-wing rioters who stormed the US Capitol. Many on Twitter were quick to point out how differently law enforcement behaved over the summer, deploying rubber bullets and tear gas in many instances across the country. "The police suddenly very hesitant to use their weapons," wrote one Twitter user next to a violent video of rioters pushing and shoving their way into the Capitol.

  • EXPLAINER: Hong Kong mass arrests chill democracy movement

    The sudden arrest of dozens of pro-democracy activists in Hong Kong, in the most sweeping use of a new national security law to date, is a clear sign of Beijing's determination to rein in political opposition in the former British colony. City leader Carrie Lam later scrapped the election, citing the coronavirus pandemic. Activists called her move a thinly veiled attempt to thwart expected opposition gains.

  • Attorney of woman who falsely accused Black teen of phone theft speaks out

    “That phone could have been in hand of 90-year-old grandma, an Asian person... someone Black or blue,” said the attorney of 22-year-old Miya Ponsetto.

  • Fox and Friends' Ainsley Earhardt hopes Trump can 'forgive' Pence for not overturning election

    Fox & Friends co-host Ainsley Earhardt hopes President Trump and Vice President Mike Pence can still be friends after Trump's backers forced their way into the Capitol and tried to hunt the vice president down.Congress began certifying President-elect Joe Biden's Electoral College win Wednesday when an armed, pro-Trump mob stormed the Capitol building and disrupted the process for hours. Pence's pledge to certify the results — he didn't have the Constitutional authority to challenge them — was seemingly a trigger for the siege, which came minutes after Trump told the gathered crowd he hoped Pence would "stand up for the good of our country" and continued to criticize him for not doing so.But on Fox & Friends Thursday morning, Earhardt somehow saw the possibility of reconciliation between the two leaders. After co-host Steve Doocy noted there was no way for Pence to "wave that magic wand" and spin the election for Trump, Earhardt said she "hope[s] that doesn't taint their relationship, because they've been such supporters of one another." An incredulous Doocy wondered how that could even be possible, but Earhardt continued, saying "I hope the president will be able to forgive him.""I hope that they can move forward and move past this and just agree there were differences," Earhardt finished.> Ainsley Earhardt, who has been offering weird apologia for Trump all morning, says she hopes Trump "forgive" Mike Pence for not trying to overthrow the election for him pic.twitter.com/2f9e0Hav66> > — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) January 7, 2021Those differences include a fundamental understanding of how the Constitution and American elections work, but sure.More stories from theweek.com Impeachment seemingly off the table as House, Senate depart until inauguration Trump aides reportedly conclude he is 'mentally unreachable' Barr rips Trump over Capitol riots: 'A betrayal of his office and supporters'