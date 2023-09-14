He was 17 when he fatally shot his girlfriend. But an Ocala judge will sentence him as an adult.

Circuit Judge Peter Brigham has declined a defense request for a downward departure/youthful sentence for a man in the 2021 shooting death of his girlfriend.

Lavonte Jamaal Powell of Ocala is charged with manslaughter with a firearm, possession of a firearm by a minor and battery by person in a detention facility. At the time of the shooting, Powell was 17.

With the judge's ruling, Powell will be sentenced as an adult. In court, Assistant State Attorney Janine Nixon said her office has offered him a 14 1/2-year prison term, which is the lowest possible sentence.

At a hearing held on Sept. 8, Powell's lawyer, Jeffrey D. Deen from the Office of the Criminal Conflict and Civil Regional Counsel, asked the judge to consider the options before sentencing.

On June 6, Powell decided to enter an open plea to the judge. That means the judge will make the final decision on a sentence after listening to both sides. No plea bargain is in place.

The shooting

Kelsey Lynn Smith, 17, was the victim in the shooting. The incident was considered a domestic violence homicide and it was the first in Marion County for 2021. At the end of the year, there were four domestic violence homicides.

When he was interviewed by a sheriff's detective, Powell said he was given a firearm and was going to clean it. He said he and his girlfriend were on the bed in their room. He said he was walking around the room playing with the gun when it accidentally went off. Sheriff's officials said the bullet struck Kelsey in the head.

The shooting occurred in a mobile home located in the 1600 block of Northeast 97th Street Road in Anthony.

At the hearing, each attorney took turns presenting their arguments to the judge. The defense presented testimony from a psychologist who has interviewed Powell more than once. She said Powell's family life was not stable and he had some mental health issues, including depression and ADHD.

Defense lawyer Jeffrey D. Deen and Assistant State Attorney Janine Nixon

The psychologist said Powell adored his girlfriend's family and loved Kelsey, calling her "the best thing that ever happened to him." She said Powell has expressed sorrow for what he had done and at one point wanted to commit suicide.

She said Powell told her he didn't know that a bullet was in the chamber on the day of the shooting. She said he tried to get help, including calling 911.

Speaking to the court, Deen offered the victim's family, who sat behind Nixon in the courtroom, his condolences. He asked the judge to consider sentencing his client as a youthful offender, since he cooperated during the investigation, called for help after the shooting, and has remained remorseful about what he did. He also asked the judge for a downward departure or a lesser sentence.

The attorney said while Powell's recklessness is not excusable, Powell was, legally, a minor, and he has accepted responsibility for the shooting.

As for the unrelated battery charge for behavior at the jail, Deen described the facility as a "difficult environment." He said Powell has potential, and if given a chance, can be a productive member of the society.

Powell speaks

Addressing the court, a handcuffed Powell stood at the podium and told Kelsey's family that he was sorry. He said Kelsey meant everything to him and she helped him through difficult times.

Powell thanked the family for taking him in and told them he's responsible for what happened.

The prosecutor said Powell's criminal record shows he has been given a diversionary program, counseling and probation. She said he's been through it and it's time for him to be punished.

She disagreed that he cooperated in the investigation and said the shooting was not isolated. Nixon said there are pictures of Powell with guns, and a girl lost her life because he was careless.

Family's statement

Kelsey's aunt spoke in court on behalf of the family.

Reading from a prepared statement, she said Powell took the life of a sweet child and they would not get the chance to see her get married and have children.

The woman said Powell has taken so much from them and they're in constant pain and torment. She called Powell "evil."

She said no matter what happens to Powell, it won't bring back Kelsey and asked for the maximum sentence for his "senseless act."

Judge's decision

In his nine-page ruling, the judge rejected the defense motion for a downward departure, saying the shooting "was not an isolated incident." The judge said five weeks before the shooting, Powell had pulled a gun on his girlfriend's father, threatening to kill him. He added there were short video clips in evidence showing Powell recklessly displaying and pointing firearms at Kelsey, with one of the guns having a bullet in the chamber.

"There is no reason to uncritically accept the defendant's version of events as he attempts to explain how he accidentally killed Kelsey Smith," the judge wrote.

Circuit Judge Peter Brigham

The judge pointed to testimony given by the medical examiner, who told the court that in her estimation the gun's muzzle was "between 3-4 inches away from her (Kelsey's) face when fired by the defendant." The medical examiner said based on the physical evidence, Kelsey's eyes were closed at the time of the shooting.

"Because the defendant has failed to establish the crime was committed in an unsophisticated manner and failed to show it was an isolated incident, the Court declines to determine if the defendant has shown genuine remorse," Brigham wrote.

The judge said while Powell is "calendar qualified" to be sentenced as a youthful offender, "the Court believes the defendant was not candid" when he was interviewed by a detective and a psychologist. Powell's statements on how Kelsey was shot and the physical evidence don't match, and "the Court has concluded it may never know how it was the defendant killed Kelsey Smith."

As for Powell's cooperation, the judge said "the defendant did not report the shooting immediately" to Kelsey's father or law enforcement. While Powell did go to Kelsey father's residence, "he failed to report he had shot Kelsey," the judge noted. First responders on scene thought they were there for a medical emergency and not a shooting.

"By his own admission the defendant said he called 911 and reported 'my baby gone' and hung up on the operator even though he was urged to stay on the line," Brigham wrote.

"The defendant hid out in the shadows until law enforcement was surely in the bedroom where Kelsey Smith lay dead. These are the actions of a person trying to desperately distance themselves from their actions. These are not the actions of a person trying to obtain appropriate medical care for a victim of a shooting. These are not the actions of a persons trying to take immediate responsibility for their actions," the judge wrote.

A date has not been set for Powell's sentencing.

