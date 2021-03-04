17% of food production globally wasted, UN report estimates

FILE - In this Sunday, Feb. 5, 2017 file photo, an elderly woman searches for a food in a garbage container in Avdiivka, eastern Ukraine. A United Nations report released on Thursday, March 4, 2021 estimates 17% of the food produced globally each year is wasted. That amounts to 931 million tons of food, or about double what researchers believed was being wasted a decade ago. And most of the waste — or 61% — happens in households, while food service accounts for 26% and retailers account for 13%. (AP Photo/Evgeniy Maloletka)
CANDICE CHOI
·3 min read

NEW YORK (AP) — Instead of finishing your leftovers, you let them go bad and buy takeout.

It’s a familiar routine for many — and indicative of habits that contribute to a global food waste problem that a new United Nations report says needs to be better measured so that it can be effectively addressed.

The U.N. report estimates 17% of the food produced globally each year is wasted. That amounts to 931 million metric tons (1.03 billion tons) of food.

The waste is far more than previous reports had indicated, though direct comparisons are difficult because of differing methodologies and the lack of strong data from many countries.

“Improved measurement can lead to improved management,” said Brian Roe, a food waste researcher at Ohio State University who was not involved in the report.

Most of the waste — or 61% — happens in households, while food service accounts for 26% and retailers account for 13%, the U.N. found. The U.N. is pushing to reduce food waste globally, and researchers are also working on an assessment of waste that includes the food lost before reaching consumers.

The authors note the report seeks to offer a clearer snapshot of the scale of a problem that has been difficult to assess, in hopes of spurring governments to invest in better tracking.

“Many countries haven’t yet quantified their food waste, so they don’t understand the scale of the problem,” said Clementine O’Connor, of the U.N. Environment Program and co-author of the report.

Food waste has become a growing concern because of the environmental toll of production, including the land required to raise crops and animals and the greenhouse gas emissions produced along the way. Experts say improved waste tracking is key to finding ways to ease the problem, such as programs to divert inedible scraps to use as animal feed or fertilizer.

The report found food waste in homes isn’t limited to higher income countries such as the United States and the United Kingdom.

Roe of Ohio State noted that food sometimes is wasted in poor countries without reliable home refrigeration. In richer countries, people might eat out more, meaning food waste is simply shifted from the home to restaurants.

Roe said cultural norms and policies also could contribute to waste at home — such as massive packaging, “buy one, get one free” deals, or lack of composting programs.

That's why broader system changes are key to helping reduce waste in households, said Chris Barrett, an agricultural economist at Cornell University.

For example, Barrett said, people might throw away food because of a date on the product — even though such dates don’t always say when a food is unsafe to eat. “Food waste is a consequence of sensible decisions by people acting on the best information available,” he said.

To clarify the meaning of labeling dates, U.S. regulators have urged food makers to be more consistent in using them. They note that labels like “Sell By”, “Best By” and “”Enjoy By" could cause people to throw out food prematurely, even though some labels are intended only to indicate when quality might decline.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture estimates that a family of four wastes about $1,500 in food each year. But accurately measuring food waste is difficult for a variety of reasons including data availability, said USDA food researcher Jean Buzby, adding that improved measurements are part of a government plan to reduce waste.

Richard Swannell, a co-author of the U.N. report, said food was generally more valued even in richer countries just a few generations ago, since people often couldn’t afford to waste it. Now, he said, awareness about the scale of food waste globally could help shift attitudes back to that era.

“Food is too important to waste," he said.

___

The Associated Press Health and Science Department receives support from the Howard Hughes Medical Institute’s Department of Science Education. The AP is solely responsible for all content.

Recommended Stories

  • Food waste: Amount thrown away totals 900 million tonnes

    Every year, 23 million truckloads of food go straight into the waste bin, according to the UN.

  • We’re in a race against COVID-19 variants. We'll lose it if we ease up on restrictions.

    Governors like Abbott and Reeves are doing it wrong. We must double down on restrictions and starve this virus of every chance to create new variants.

  • UN envoy calls for 'strong measures' against Myanmar military

    The United Nations must take "very strong measures" against Myanmar's military to bring the country back to democracy after a military coup, the body's envoy to the Southeast Asian nation Christine Schraner Burgener tells reporters.

  • Universal Studios Hollywood to reopen with a food and shopping event

    Like other California theme parks, Universal Studios Hollywood can't operate its rides because of state pandemic rules. Its Taste of Universal event will invite people to explore the park.

  • Longest Surge in Food Prices Since ‘08 Hits Poorest Nations Most

    (Bloomberg) -- The surge in food prices that’s eating into consumer budgets and hitting some of the poorest nations shows few signs of abating.A United Nations gauge of global costs rose for a ninth straight month in February, the longest run since 2008, when the world faced the first of two food crises within several years. Prices of everything from sugar to vegetable oils rose last month, sending the overall measure to a fresh six-year high.Food prices have jumped as China buys huge amounts of crops, adverse weather threatens harvests and supplies of products like dairy tighten. Costlier staples are trickling through to supermarket shelves, with emerging markets particularly exposed. As well as exacerbating food inequalities in nations hard hit by the Covid-19 pandemic, bigger grocery bills risk accelerating inflation, making it harder for central banks to provide more stimulus.“This pressure is very much a concern,” said Shirley Mustafa, an economist at the UN’s Rome-based Food and Agriculture Organization. “Higher international prices could really go to exacerbate the economic hardship caused by the pandemic, especially for some vulnerable groups.”Low-income, import-dependent countries could be among the most affected. Their grain-import needs are forecast to be above average in the 2020-21 season, the FAO said in a report. It also estimated some 45 countries are in need of external assistance for food.“We see a number of countries on the one hand seeing greater production, but also with heightened import needs,” Mustafa said. “Put this next to the increases in international food prices, this is at the root of the concern we have over the recent gains.”Global food prices are still well below a 2011 peak and there are signs that increases in grains prices are slowing, with grains costs rising 1.2% last month, the least since July. Supply issues are poised to ease as wheat output is forecast to reach a record 780 million tons next season, while corn production in Latin America is seen above average, the FAO said.Food-price gains are also often felt unevenly across the globe as many countries have “driven a wedge” between international and local prices through subsidies or trade taxes, Commerzbank AG analyst Michaela Helbing-Kuhl said in a note.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • U.N. report says 17% of food wasted at consumer level

    An estimated 17% of food available to consumers was wasted in homes, retail outlets and restaurants in 2019, according to research published by the United Nations. The report, produced jointly by the United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP) and WRAP, also found that consumer waste was broadly similar in rich and poor countries. The United Nations is producing a Food Waste Index (FWI) as it seeks to support efforts to halve food waste by 2030.

  • Mounting emissions data paints bleak picture on Paris climate goals

    Researchers keep finding new ways to reveal that nations are together showing very few signs of getting on track to meet the Paris Agreement's goals.One big question: That's whether a spate of recent analyses to that effect, and scientific reports coming later this year, will move the needle on meaningful new policies (not just targets).Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.What's new: Analysis Wednesday in Nature Climate Change offers a new window onto progress in the years since the Paris deal and the results are ... not great.The big picture: It finds that 64 nations cut their fossil fuel-related CO2 emissions from 2016-2019 compared to the 2011-2015 period.But don't pop the corks. Average cuts were "a tenth of what would be needed at the global level to meet the Paris climate goals," the tally notes.And 150 nations together increased emissions slightly on average, per researchers from the University of East Anglia, Stanford and the Global Carbon Project.By the numbers: Those 64 nations cut CO2 emissions by an average of 0.16 gigatons annually in 2016-2019, while the average increase in 150 nations with rising emissions was about twice that amount.But basically, it's all pretty static, as this line makes clear: "[C]uts of 1–2 GtCO2 per year are needed throughout the 2020s and beyond to avoid exceeding warming levels in the range 1.5 °C to well below 2 °C, the ambition of the Paris Agreement."Why it matters: It's a pivotal year for climate efforts, with United Nations officials hoping for aggressive new national goals ahead of a pivotal late-year summit — and concrete steps to back them up.Catch up fast: It's just the latest analysis that shows the gulf between nations' current actions and emissions cuts needed to meet the Paris targets.New International Energy Agency data this week showed that global emissions have rebounded from cuts during the pandemic.An interim UN analysis Friday of nations' Paris pledges so far finds that they would bring only a 1% decline in emissions by 2030 compared to 2010 levels.However, the UN noted that many large emitting nations had yet to submit revised pledges.The intrigue: HSBC Global Research suggests those UN numbers, combined with looming scientific analyses from the UN-led Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change, could create new pressures."We think these reports could be used as foundations for governments to formulate various policies, by influencing decisions and highlighting the urgency of action required to both curb emissions (mitigation) and prepare for the impacts (adaptation)," they said in a note.Charted: 2020's historic (and temporary) carbon decline The same analysis in Nature Climate Change is also a window onto last year's historic decline in CO2 emissions.It finds that global emissions from fossil fuels declined by about 7% last year. The chart above shows the historically steep annual drop.Yes, but: They're already rebounding to pre-COVID levels, per IEA.More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • Magnitude 6.3 earthquake strikes central Greece, felt in the Balkans

    Strong earthquake felt in the city of Larissa in central Greece Wednesday

  • Singapore regulator tells banks to monitor Myanmar fund flows after coup

    Singapore's central bank has told financial firms to be vigilant to any suspicious transactions or fund flows between the city-state and Myanmar, a circular seen by Reuters showed, citing concerns over the potential for financial crimes. In the Feb 25th circular, the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) reminded all chief executives of financial institutions of the need for robust customer due diligence and appropriate risk mitigation measures in higher risk situations.

  • Security tight at U.S. Capitol after police warn of possible militia attack

    Security has been tightened around the U.S. Capitol in Washington - scene of a deadly assault in January - after police warned that a militia group might try to attack it on Thursday, an important day in the calendar for some pro-Trump conspiracy theorists. March 4 is the day when believers in the baseless QAnon conspiracy have claimed that former President Donald Trump, defeated by President Joe Biden in the Nov. 3 election, will be sworn in for a second term in office. An unidentified group of "militia violent extremists" discussed plans in February to "take control of the U.S. Capitol and remove Democratic lawmakers on or about March 4," according to a bulletin issued on Tuesday by the Department of Homeland Security and the Federal Bureau of Investigation.

  • Meghan Markle Claims the Royal Family Is "Perpetuating Falsehoods" About Her in New Oprah Teaser

    Following claims that Meghan Markle bullied staff, CBS released a shocking new teaser of her and Prince Harry's tell-all interview with Oprah Winfrey.

  • Meghan: Buckingham Palace 'perpetuated falsehoods' about her and Prince Harry

    Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, has accused Buckingham Palace of "perpetuating falsehoods" about her and her husband, Prince Harry, saying the royal couple would not be silent in telling their story.

  • UN envoy: Myanmar army is 'surprised' at opposition to coup

    The U.N. special envoy for Myanmar said the generals who have seized power in the Southeast Asian nation indicated they don’t fear renewed sanctions, though they are “very surprised” that their plans to restore military rule without much opposition isn’t working. Christine Schraner Burgener told U.N. correspondents Wednesday that after the Feb. 1 military coup that ousted Aung San Suu Kyi’s elected government from power she warned Myanmar’s army that the world’s nations and the U.N. Security Council “might take huge strong measures.”

  • Make it snappy: Crocs escape from S. African farm

    South African police on Thursday were on a crocodile hunt after an unknown number of reptiles escaped from a commercial breeding farm in the south of the country, conservation officials said.

  • Law enforcement on alert after plot warning at US Capitol

    Law enforcement was on high alert Thursday around the U.S. Capitol after intelligence uncovered a “possible plot” by a militia group to storm the iconic building again, two months after a mob of Donald Trump supporters smashed through windows and doors to try to stop Congress from certifying now-President Joe Biden's victory. The threat appears to be connected to a far-right conspiracy theory, mainly promoted by supporters of QAnon, that former President Trump will rise again to power on March 4 and that thousands will come to Washington, D.C., to try to remove Democrats from office. March 4 was the original presidential inauguration day until 1933, when it was moved to Jan. 20.

  • The States Don’t Need a Biden Bailout

    State and local governments have avoided a recessionary crunch thanks to recovering tax revenues coupled with waves of federal aid. Instead of seeing their finances crater, states are now afloat on a tide of federal cash. And yet the coronavirus-relief proposal President Biden favors would provide state and local governments with another $525 billion of aid, which exceeds all previous federal aid during this crisis so far combined. It isn’t necessary. The federal government has provided sufficient aid to state and local governments. It now ought to stop, lest it undermine fiscal federalism. The Biden plan would push massive new state- and local-government spending despite long-run national GDP projections being trimmed, and would thereby make state and local governments a larger slice of a smaller American economic pie, and lead to unsustainable growth in spending. On the one hand, state and local revenues have come in roughly flat compared with revenues in prior years, at most down by less than 2 percent, according to independent analyses by J.P. Morgan, Reason Foundation, Urban-Brookings Tax Policy Center, and the State Policy Network (where I am a senior policy adviser). With revenues flat year-over-year, state and local coffers are expected to collect $130 billion less than previously anticipated growth through June 2021. That means the fiscal gap that states experience is due less to revenue falling in absolute terms and more to revenue growth being weaker than would have occurred had there not been a pandemic recession. States simultaneously took on new costs to fight the deadly pandemic. Yet any financial shortfall is more than covered by previous federal-aid packages. The federal government has provided $400 billion of support through programs such as the Coronavirus Relief Fund ($150 billion), education support ($88 billion), transit-agency support ($38 billion), and other programs such as higher Medicaid reimbursements and money for vaccine distribution. Furthermore, state and local governments were sitting on $200 billion in rainy-day funds and unreserved balances when they entered the recession. No wonder so many states are swamped in cash. Some policy-makers point to state- and local-government job losses as a source of economic drag. However, it is unclear that government job losses are caused by revenue shortfalls rather than by explicit policy to reduce government services during the pandemic. State and local job losses are in line with private-sector job losses, at roughly -6.5 percent year over year. Yet government job losses bear no clear relationship to government-revenue losses. States such as Texas and Florida faced steeper tax-revenue losses during the pandemic than such states as California and Michigan. Yet Texas (-2.3 percent) and Florida (-4.3 percent) better preserved government jobs than California (-7.6 percent) and Michigan (-8.6 percent), probably because they remained more open and imposed fewer restrictions. This brings us to Biden’s proposal to flood state and local governments with $350 billion in general support and $175 billion for education, effectively pouring more water into an overflowing cup. Even Democrat-affiliated economists such as Larry Summers have questioned the wisdom of the $1.9 trillion package of which the state aid is a part, pointing out that it goes far beyond replacing lost output. Moreover, $350 billion in state support is distributed by a formula that favors states with high unemployment, so it’s slanted toward blue states that enacted prolonged shutdowns. States that voted for President Biden receive $1,040 per resident compared with $900 per resident for states that voted for President Trump. It is hard to avoid the conclusion that the money is not meant to offset revenue losses, but rather to temporarily absolve financially troubled states of mismanagement that predated the pandemic. The casualty of all of this borrowing, spending, and financial pretending is America’s exceptional system of federalism, a source of national strength and healthy internal competition. States are free to tax and spend as they please, but they are responsible for the consequences of their own decisions. And most states are required to abide by balanced-budget restrictions — an admittedly quaint idea in modern Washington, D.C., but a fundamental component of the pragmatic state approach to financial affairs. That’s why states save up for a rainy day. Competition has admittedly taken a toll on financially mismanaged states. Businesses and families are increasingly leaving them for better-managed places. Floridians can’t build homes fast enough for all the relocating New Yorkers. And despite Texas’s embarrassing energy-system failure, Californians will continue to flow in. Some states do suffer for their mismanagement while others prosper. But that Americans stay mobile and responsive to internal mismanagement undeniably contributes to a healthy system. $525 billion of unnecessary cash tilted toward the mismanaged states harms America’s internal dynamism, removes the incentives for mismanaged states to improve, and stretches America’s borrowing capacity, which is more vulnerable than it may appear. The state of state finances does not justify another state-aid package. States are already awash in federal cash, and money from previous aid packages is still flowing out. There’s greater risk in undermining fiscal federalism than in taking a wait-and-see approach to another round of state aid. The only viable long-term solution is for financially mismanaged states such as Illinois, California, and New Jersey to address the problems they had well before the coronavirus came along. Healthy interstate competition will encourage them to do so. But the Biden plan would undermine such progress by protecting mismanaged states from the healthy competition of their peers.

  • Meghan Markle "Knew It Would Get Ugly" Ahead of Oprah Winfrey Interview: Report

    Anonymous friends of Meghan Markle spoke with royal biographer Omid Scobie, claiming "nothing will stop" the Duchess from speaking out for her explosive interview with Oprah Winfrey.

  • Italian prosecutor asks to lift special administration for Uber Italia

    A Milan prosecutor has asked a court to lift in advance the special administration it had imposed on an Italian unit of Uber Technologies as part of a probe into alleged exploitation of food delivery riders, the company said. A judicial source confirmed the prosecutor's request. Italian magistrates in May placed the company under special administration, while they were looking into a case concerning around 1,000 delivery riders, who were alleged to have been paid three euros an hour to deliver meals.

  • Watchdog: Pentagon wasted millions on Italian planes later sold as scrap, no one held accountable

    Neither a former U.S. general involved in the project nor the firm that sold the flawed planes has been held accountable, a watchdog report says.

  • Is President Biden's goal to vaccinate all adults by end of May realistic?

    Those involved in the vaccine process in Massachusetts are cautiously optimistic that it could get done.