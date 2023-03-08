17 gifts from women-owned businesses to celebrate International Women’s Day

Gifts from women-owned brands to celebrate International Women’s Day

March is Women's History Month and today, March 8, we celebrate International Women’s Day! It's a time to celebrate the accomplishments of women around the world. If you’re shopping for a gift during this time, why not get in the spirit of the holiday and support a woman-owned business? After all, there’s no shortage of amazing women-founded brands out there to choose from!

In honor of International Women’s Day, we’ve rounded up some of the best gifts from women-owned brands, including a cozy bathrobe, delicious cake, and beautiful throw blanket. Any of these options would make a wonderful birthday or even Mother’s Day gift (thinking ahead!), or you can treat yourself to a little something—just because.

1. For self-care experts: Parachute Classic Robe

Best gifts from women-owned brands: Parachute robe

Parachute is an amazing woman-founded brand that makes top-rated bedding and bath linens, and it’s run by its founder and CEO Ariel Kaye. If you’re shopping for someone who loves relaxing and pampering themselves on their days off, the Parachute Classic Robe is one of our favorite options for both men and women.

We’ve tested the cult-favorite robe, and it definitely lives up the hype—it’s soft, plush, and delightfully cozy. Plus, it comes in a wide range of sizes and colors to suit anyone.

$109 at Parachute

2. For nail art enthusiasts: Olive and June Mani System

Best gifts from women-owned brands: Olive and June Mani System

Nail brand Olive and June was founded by Sarah Gibson Tuttle, and it actually started out as a nail salon in Beverly Hills. Today, the brand offers nail polish, press-on nails, nail art and more, and when we tested Olive and June, we loved the gorgeous polish colors and ease of application.

While you can’t go wrong with anything from the trendy brand, the Mani System is a great way to discover their polishes—it includes six colors of your choice, as well as must-have tools like nail clippers, a buffer, clean-up brush and more.

$50 at Olive and June

3. For home chefs: Brightland Olive Oil

Best gifts from women-owned brands: Brightland Olive Oil

High-quality olive oil is a game-changer in the kitchen, and The Duo from Brightland is sure to become a favorite for any home chef. The brand was founded by Aishwarya Iyer, who was motivated to start Brightland after learning about prevalent problems in the olive oil industry, and the popular set includes the Awake and Alive oils. Awake delivers a bold and robust flavor that’s ideal for sauteing, soups, and bread, while Alive has a smoother, grassy profile that lends itself to salads and hummus.

$74 at Brightland

4. For the skincare-obsessed: Glossier Milk Jelly Cleanser

Best gifts from women-owned brands: Glossier Milk Jelly cleanser

There are lots of women-founded skincare and makeup brands out there today, and one of our favorites is Glossier, which was founded by Emily Weiss. When we tested popular Glossier products, our reviewer fell in love with the brand’s Milk Jelly Cleanser, which she described as a “revelation.” The pH-balanced formula contains five different skin conditioners to keep your skin smooth and soft, as well as a mild cleansing agent that won’t sting your eyes.

$19 at Glossier

5. For wine lovers: Une Femme ‘The Callie’

Best gifts from women-owned brands: Une Femme ‘The Callie’

You can raise a toast on International Women’s Day with a glass of Une Femme ‘The Callie’ Sparkling Rose. Une Femme was founded by Jen Pelka, and in addition to regular 750-ml bottles, the brand also offers adorable mini bottles of sparkling wine. The pretty pink Callie varietal is made from California grapes, and it has notes of ripe strawberry and rose petal, as well as rich red fruits like warm blackberries.

$32 at Reserve Bar

6. For anyone who’s stressed: Calming Shower Steamers

Best gifts from women-owned brands: Calming Shower Steamers

The Calming Shower Steamers Gift Set will turn any shower into a relaxing spa-like oasis. Made by artist Lizzy Siman-Tov, these steamers fill your shower with soothing essential oil scents, such as lemongrass, grapefruit and lavender. They come in a pack of either five or 12, and it makes a thoughtful little gift for anyone who’s having a tough week.

$28 at Uncommon Goods

7. For anyone who loves sleeping: Eberjey Gisele PJ Set

Best gifts from women-owned brands: Eberjey Gisele PJ set

The easiest way to elevate your bedtime routine is with a pair of luxurious PJs, and the best women’s pajamas we’ve tested are the Eberjey Gisele PJ Set, which just happens to be from a woman-owned brand. This sleepwear set is made from super soft Tencel Modal fabric, and we love that it’s extremely well-made and flattering. The set comes in a wide range of colors, including fun limited-edition options, and there are both long- and short-sleeve variations available.

$128 at Eberjey

8. For the girl boss: Empowered Women Shirt

Best gifts from women-owned brands: Empowered Women Shirt

Not only does the Empowered Women Shirt have an inspiring message that’s perfect for International Women’s Day, it’s also from a woman-owned Etsy shop. Win-win! The T-shirt is made from 100% cotton, and it reads, “Empowered women empower women.” It comes in a wide range of unisex sizes, and you can choose from more than a dozen shirt colors.

$15 at Etsy

9. For plant collectors: Bird’s Nest Fern

Best gifts from women-owned brands: The Sill’s Bird’s Nest Fern

The Sill is one of our go-to destinations for high-quality plants, and the brand was founded by Eliza Blank, who started the business when she was just 26. If you’re looking for a gift for a plant-loving friend—or just want a bit of new greenery for your own home—the brand’s Bird’s Nest Fern is the way to go. It has fun textured leaves and doesn’t require too much maintenance, and it’s also safe to keep around pets.

$78 at The Sill

10. For beach lovers: ChappyWrap Fair Winds Blanket

Best gifts from women-owned brands: ChappyWrap Fair Winds Blanket

ChappyWrap is run by mother-daughter duo Beth Haller LaSala and Christina Livada, and their high-quality throw blankets are perfect for anyone who loves being by the coast. The Fair Winds Blanket has a reversible sailboat-themed pattern, and the cotton-acrylic blend is jacquard-woven and will never pill or fuzz. Its 60-by-80-inch size is perfect for the couch, beach or boat, and it can be machine washed and dried for easy maintenance.

$135 at ChappyWrap

11. For dessert-lovers: Kosterina Olive Oil Cake

Best gifts from women-owned brands: Kosterina Olive Oil cake

Kosterina, which offers premium olive oils and other condiments, was founded by Katerina Mountanos, and if you’re hunting for a sweet treat to gift someone special, the Kosterina Olive Oil Cake is a delectable choice. The 8-inch cake is light and fluffy, and its flavor is enhanced with the brand’s extra virgin olive oil. The cake ships fresh, and you can even select a gluten- and dairy-free option, if desired.

$38 at Kosterina

13. For the fashionista: Cuyana Small Zipper Pouch

Best gifts from women-owned brands: Cuyana Small Zipper Pouch

Your favorite fashion-lover will be able to keep their purse organized with the Cuyana Small Zipper Pouch, which is crafted from beautiful Italian leather. This brand was created by Karla Gallardo and Shilpa Shah, and today, it’s known for its high-quality leather bags. The Zipper Pouch is the perfect size for a phone, wallet, and beauty essentials, and it comes in a variety of pretty colors, with the option to add a monogram for added personalization.

$98 at Cuyana

13. For candle collectors: Roam Homegrown Lavender Driftwood Candle

Best gifts from women-owned brands: Roam Homegrown Lavender Driftwood Candle

Candles are always a great gift, and ROAM Homegrown is a woman-owned brand that offers luxurious handmade soy candles. The Oversized Lavender Driftwood Candle comes in a pretty matte glass vessel, and its 12.7-ounce size can burn for up to 65 hours. The candle has notes of lovely avenger with a woodsy undertone, and it’s scented with all-natural, phthalate-free oils for a stronger fragrance, no matter if it’s burning or cold.

$38 at Roam Homegrown

14. For new homeowners: Tushy Classic Bidet

Best gifts from women-owned brands: Tushy Classic Bidet

Did you know that Tushy, which makes our favorite bidets, was actually founded by a woman? Miki Agrawal started the brand in 2015 with the goal of making bidets more appealing and accessible, and we think it’s safe to say she was successful. The Tushy Classic Bidet 3.0 is quick and easy to install, and it doesn’t require any special plumbing or electricity. It makes a perfect housewarming gift, and if you don’t have one for yourself, you can bundle two Tushys for a discounted price.

$99 at Tushy

15. For cocktail drinkers: Kasama Rum

Best gifts from women-owned brands: Kasama Rum

You can elevate any mixed drink with the help of Kasama Rum, which was founded by second-generation spirits entrepreneur Alexandra Dorda. The small-batch spirit is made in the Philippines and aged for seven years in American oak barrels previously used for bourbon. The result is an easy-to-sip rum with notes of pineapple, vanilla, and sea salt—yum!

$36 at Kasama

16. For eco-conscious shoppers: Papaya Reusable Paper Towels

Best gifts from women-owned brands: Papaya Reusable Paper Towels

Little eco-friendly swaps can make a big difference on your overall carbon footprint, which is why we love Papaya Reusable Paper Towels. The brand was founded by Rena Green and her husband, and its signature paper towels are made from a combination of cellulose and cotton. Each reusable towel can replace up to 17 rolls of traditional paper towels, and they’re 100% compostable when they reach the end of their life. Plus, they come in a variety of fun prints that will look great hanging in your kitchen.

$36 at Papaya

17. For the dog owner: Maxbone Go! With Ease Bundle

Best gifts from women-owned brands: Maxbone Go! With Ease Bundle

If you’re shopping for a proud dog mom (or dad), the Go! With Easy Bundle includes everything they need for daily outings. Maxbone was founded by Parisa Fowles-Pazdro, and the best-selling bundle includes a cute harness, multi-function matching leash, and a handy leash pouch. The harness comes in sizes small up through extra-large, and there are seven fun colors to choose from, too.

$115 at Maxbone

