17 golfers lose their PGA membership after joining league funded by Saudi Arabia

The 51-year-old recently signed a $200 million contract to play in a new Saudi-funded league called LIV Golf and, as a result, was promptly suspended from participating in the PGA Tour, professional golf’s primary North American circuit. Mickelson isn’t alone: Nearly 20 other golfers, including star Dustin Johnson, were also punished for joining the league. While they will be eligible to compete in the US Open this week in Brookline, Mass., since invitations come from a separate governing body called the US Golf Association, they’ll be barred from future PGA Tour events, including the PGA Championship, one of golf’s four major tournaments.