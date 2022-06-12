17 golfers lose their PGA membership after joining league funded by Saudi Arabia
17 golfers have lost their PGA membership, but they have been paid up to $2 million to join a league funded by Saudi Arabia. Charlie D'Agata has more.
The 51-year-old recently signed a $200 million contract to play in a new Saudi-funded league called LIV Golf and, as a result, was promptly suspended from participating in the PGA Tour, professional golf’s primary North American circuit. Mickelson isn’t alone: Nearly 20 other golfers, including star Dustin Johnson, were also punished for joining the league. While they will be eligible to compete in the US Open this week in Brookline, Mass., since invitations come from a separate governing body called the US Golf Association, they’ll be barred from future PGA Tour events, including the PGA Championship, one of golf’s four major tournaments.
Charl Schwartzel, the winner of the 2011 Masters, took home the top prize at LIV's first golf event.
The win is McIlroy's 21st on Tour and first since October 2021.
Golfer Phil Mickelson, on the other hand, went for the money, though he called the Saudis "scary motherf**kers."
It pays to play well on the PGA Tour.
"21st PGA Tour win, one more than someone else."