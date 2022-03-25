17 Great Cars To Own for More Than 15 Years

Toyota

Every driver eventually stares down the dreaded decision of whether it's worth putting another dollar into a trusty and beloved old vehicle. Cars depreciate quickly, they fall victim to the cumulative effects of wear and tear, and their technology and safety features are eventually rendered obsolete.

With some vehicles, however, that fateful moment doesn't come for many, many years.

Find Out: 25 Freebies To Ask For When Buying a New CarLearn More: What Percentage of Your Income Should Go Toward Auto Loan Payments?

GOBankingRates used data from iSeeCars.com, Navy Federal Credit Union, and Edmunds to analyze tens of thousands of vehicles for their value as a long-term investment. The results of the survey profiles vehicles from all over the spectrum of categories -- but one brand dominates the list like no other. Two hints. One, it's a Japanese automaker with a reputation for dependability, and two, if you bought one of their cars less than 200,000 miles ago, chances are good it's still on the road.

If you're looking for a good car to last you at least five years, and maybe even 15 or more, the cars on this list are worth considering.

Toyota

Toyota Prius

Percentage of owners that kept their vehicle 15+ years: 13.70%

Compared to average: 2.2x

If You Buy a 2021 Model:

2021 starting MSRP: $24,525

True cost to own after 5 years: $35,252

15-year depreciation: $21,531

Value of car in 2036: $2,994

Toyota

Toyota Highlander

Percentage of owners that kept their vehicle 15+ years: 12.40%

Compared to average: 2.0x

If you buy a 2021 model:

2021 starting MSRP: $35,085

True cost to own after 5 years: $49,044

15-year depreciation: $30,802

Value of car in 2036: $4,283

Toyota

Toyota Tacoma

Percentage of owners that kept their vehicle 15+ years: 11.60%

Compared to average: 1.9x

If you buy a 2021 model:

2021 starting MSRP: $26,400

True cost to own after 5 years: $42,703

15-year depreciation: $23,177

Value of car in 2036: $3,223

Toyota

Toyota Sienna

Percentage of owners that kept their vehicle 15+ years: 11.50%

Compared to average: 1.9x

Story continues

If you buy a 2021 model:

2021 starting MSRP: $34,460

True cost to own after 5 years: N/A

15-year depreciation: $30,254

Value of car in 2036: $4,206

Toyota

Toyota Tundra

Percentage of owners that kept their vehicle 15+ years: 11.30%

Compared to average: 1.8x

If you buy a 2021 model:

2021 starting MSRP: $34,025

True cost to own after 5 years: $54,714

15-year depreciation: $29,872

Value of car in 2036: $4,153

Honda

Honda CR-V

Percentage of owners that kept their vehicle 15+ years: 10.70%

Compared to average: 1.8x

If you buy a 2021 model:

2021 starting MSRP: $25,350

True cost to own after 5 years: $39,840

15-year depreciation: $22,256

Value of car in 2036: $3,094

Honda North America

Honda Pilot

Percentage of owners that kept their vehicle 15+ years: 10.40%

Compared to average: 1.7x

If you buy a 2021 model:

2021 starting MSRP: $32,550

True cost to own after 5 years: $48,504

15-year depreciation: $28,577

Value of car in 2036: $3,973

Subaru

Subaru Forester

Percentage of owners that kept their vehicle 15+ years: 9.80%

Compared to average: 1.6x

If you buy a 2021 model:

2021 starting MSRP: $24,795

True cost to own after 5 years: $42,324

15-year depreciation: $21,768

Value of car in 2036: $3,027

Toyota

Toyota 4Runner

Percentage of owners that kept their vehicle 15+ years: 9.40%

Compared to average: 1.5x

If you buy a 2021 model:

2021 starting MSRP: $36,765

True cost to own after 5 years: $52,062

15-year depreciation: $32,277

Value of car in 2036: $4,488

Toyota

Toyota Sequoia

Percentage of owners that kept their vehicle 15+ years: 9.10%

Compared to average: 1.5x

If you buy a 2021 model:

2021 starting MSRP: $50,400

True cost to own after 5 years: $70,523

15-year depreciation: $44,248

Value of car in 2036: $6,152

Toyota

Toyota RAV4

Percentage of owners that kept their vehicle 15+ years: 8.70%

Compared to average: 1.4x

If you buy a 2021 model:

2021 starting MSRP: $26,250

True cost to own after 5 years: $41,168

15-year depreciation: $23,046

Value of car in 2036: $3,204

Nissan

Nissan Frontier

Percentage of owners that kept their vehicle 15+ years: 8.50%

Compared to average: 1.4x

If you buy a 2021 model:

2021 starting MSRP: $27,190

True cost to own after 5 years: N/A

15-year depreciation: $23,871

Value of car in 2036: $3,319

MullenLowe / Acura

Acura MDX

Percentage of owners that kept their vehicle 15+ years: 7.90%

Compared to average: 1.3x

If you buy a 2021 model:

2021 starting MSRP: $46,900

True cost to own after 5 years: N/A

15-year depreciation: $41,175

Value of car in 2036: $5,725

GMC

GMC Canyon

Percentage of owners that kept their vehicle 15+ years: 7.80%

Compared to average: 1.3x

If you buy a 2021 model:

2021 starting MSRP: $26,800

True cost to own after 5 years: $46,998

15-year depreciation: $23,529

Value of car in 2036: $3,271

Chevrolet

Chevrolet Colorado

Percentage of owners that kept their vehicle 15+ years: 7.60%

Compared to average: 1.2x

If you buy a 2021 model:

2021 starting MSRP: $25,200

True cost to own after 5 years: $45,138

15-year depreciation: $22,124

Value of car in 2036: $3,076

David Dewhurst Photography / Hyundai

Hyundai Tucson

Percentage of owners that kept their vehicle 15+ years: 7.60%

Compared to average: 1.2x

If you buy a 2021 model:

2021 starting MSRP: $24,950

True cost to own after 5 years: $40,731

15-year depreciation: $21,904

Value of car in 2036: $3,046

Mazda

Mazda MX-5 Miata

Percentage of owners that kept their vehicle 15+ years: 7.60%

Compared to average: 1.2x

If you buy a 2021 model:

2021 starting MSRP: $26,830

True cost to own after 5 years: $46,318

15-year depreciation: $23,555

Value of car in 2036: $3,275

More From GOBankingRates

John Csiszar contributed to the reporting for this article.

Methodology: GoBankingRates, in order to find 15 cars that are great long-term investments, referenced iSeeCars' report on cars people keep the longest, which analyzed more than 66,000 cars from the 1981-2005 model years that were resold for the first time in 2020. Vehicle types included SUVs, pickup trucks, luxury vehicles and sports cars. From this report, GOBankingRates looked at the 15 cars that were most likely to be kept for 15 years or longer in recent years. Then, GOBankingRates identified each car's 2021 model and MSRP from its manufacturer's site. GOBankingRates used Edmunds Inc.'s True Cost to Own calculator to find the true 5-year cost to own each 2021 model in its most basic style. GOBankingRates kept the location for the calculations constant, using the ZIP code 90245 (El Segundo, California). The Edmunds Inc. True Cost to Own calculations use the following assumptions:

-You will drive 15,000 miles per year

-You are financing the vehicle using traditional financing, not lease financing

-You have an above-average credit rating for the purpose of determining your finance rate

-You are making a 10% down payment on the vehicle at purchase

-Your loan term is five years, or 60 months

Finally, GOBankingRates used Navy Federal Credit Union's car depreciation calculator to find how much of each car's MSRP will be lost to depreciation in 15 years and used this to project the value of each car in 2036.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: 17 Great Cars To Own for More Than 15 Years