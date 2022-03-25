17 Great Cars To Own for More Than 15 Years

Every driver eventually stares down the dreaded decision of whether it's worth putting another dollar into a trusty and beloved old vehicle. Cars depreciate quickly, they fall victim to the cumulative effects of wear and tear, and their technology and safety features are eventually rendered obsolete.

With some vehicles, however, that fateful moment doesn't come for many, many years.

GOBankingRates used data from iSeeCars.com, Navy Federal Credit Union, and Edmunds to analyze tens of thousands of vehicles for their value as a long-term investment. The results of the survey profiles vehicles from all over the spectrum of categories -- but one brand dominates the list like no other. Two hints. One, it's a Japanese automaker with a reputation for dependability, and two, if you bought one of their cars less than 200,000 miles ago, chances are good it's still on the road.

If you're looking for a good car to last you at least five years, and maybe even 15 or more, the cars on this list are worth considering.

Toyota Prius

  • Percentage of owners that kept their vehicle 15+ years: 13.70%

  • Compared to average: 2.2x

If You Buy a 2021 Model:

  • 2021 starting MSRP: $24,525

  • True cost to own after 5 years: $35,252

  • 15-year depreciation: $21,531

  • Value of car in 2036: $2,994

Toyota Highlander

  • Percentage of owners that kept their vehicle 15+ years: 12.40%

  • Compared to average: 2.0x

If you buy a 2021 model:

  • 2021 starting MSRP: $35,085

  • True cost to own after 5 years: $49,044

  • 15-year depreciation: $30,802

  • Value of car in 2036: $4,283

Toyota Tacoma

  • Percentage of owners that kept their vehicle 15+ years: 11.60%

  • Compared to average: 1.9x

If you buy a 2021 model:

  • 2021 starting MSRP: $26,400

  • True cost to own after 5 years: $42,703

  • 15-year depreciation: $23,177

  • Value of car in 2036: $3,223

Toyota Sienna

  • Percentage of owners that kept their vehicle 15+ years: 11.50%

  • Compared to average: 1.9x

If you buy a 2021 model:

  • 2021 starting MSRP: $34,460

  • True cost to own after 5 years: N/A

  • 15-year depreciation: $30,254

  • Value of car in 2036: $4,206

Toyota Tundra

  • Percentage of owners that kept their vehicle 15+ years: 11.30%

  • Compared to average: 1.8x

If you buy a 2021 model:

  • 2021 starting MSRP: $34,025

  • True cost to own after 5 years: $54,714

  • 15-year depreciation: $29,872

  • Value of car in 2036: $4,153

Honda CR-V

  • Percentage of owners that kept their vehicle 15+ years: 10.70%

  • Compared to average: 1.8x

If you buy a 2021 model:

  • 2021 starting MSRP: $25,350

  • True cost to own after 5 years: $39,840

  • 15-year depreciation: $22,256

  • Value of car in 2036: $3,094

Honda Pilot

  • Percentage of owners that kept their vehicle 15+ years: 10.40%

  • Compared to average: 1.7x

If you buy a 2021 model:

  • 2021 starting MSRP: $32,550

  • True cost to own after 5 years: $48,504

  • 15-year depreciation: $28,577

  • Value of car in 2036: $3,973

Subaru Forester

  • Percentage of owners that kept their vehicle 15+ years: 9.80%

  • Compared to average: 1.6x

If you buy a 2021 model:

  • 2021 starting MSRP: $24,795

  • True cost to own after 5 years: $42,324

  • 15-year depreciation: $21,768

  • Value of car in 2036: $3,027

Toyota 4Runner

  • Percentage of owners that kept their vehicle 15+ years: 9.40%

  • Compared to average: 1.5x

If you buy a 2021 model:

  • 2021 starting MSRP: $36,765

  • True cost to own after 5 years: $52,062

  • 15-year depreciation: $32,277

  • Value of car in 2036: $4,488

Toyota Sequoia

  • Percentage of owners that kept their vehicle 15+ years: 9.10%

  • Compared to average: 1.5x

If you buy a 2021 model:

  • 2021 starting MSRP: $50,400

  • True cost to own after 5 years: $70,523

  • 15-year depreciation: $44,248

  • Value of car in 2036: $6,152

Toyota RAV4

  • Percentage of owners that kept their vehicle 15+ years: 8.70%

  • Compared to average: 1.4x

If you buy a 2021 model:

  • 2021 starting MSRP: $26,250

  • True cost to own after 5 years: $41,168

  • 15-year depreciation: $23,046

  • Value of car in 2036: $3,204

Nissan Frontier

  • Percentage of owners that kept their vehicle 15+ years: 8.50%

  • Compared to average: 1.4x

If you buy a 2021 model:

  • 2021 starting MSRP: $27,190

  • True cost to own after 5 years: N/A

  • 15-year depreciation: $23,871

  • Value of car in 2036: $3,319

Acura MDX

  • Percentage of owners that kept their vehicle 15+ years: 7.90%

  • Compared to average: 1.3x

If you buy a 2021 model:

  • 2021 starting MSRP: $46,900

  • True cost to own after 5 years: N/A

  • 15-year depreciation: $41,175

  • Value of car in 2036: $5,725

GMC Canyon

  • Percentage of owners that kept their vehicle 15+ years: 7.80%

  • Compared to average: 1.3x

If you buy a 2021 model:

  • 2021 starting MSRP: $26,800

  • True cost to own after 5 years: $46,998

  • 15-year depreciation: $23,529

  • Value of car in 2036: $3,271

Chevrolet Colorado

  • Percentage of owners that kept their vehicle 15+ years: 7.60%

  • Compared to average: 1.2x

If you buy a 2021 model:

  • 2021 starting MSRP: $25,200

  • True cost to own after 5 years: $45,138

  • 15-year depreciation: $22,124

  • Value of car in 2036: $3,076

Hyundai Tucson

  • Percentage of owners that kept their vehicle 15+ years: 7.60%

  • Compared to average: 1.2x

If you buy a 2021 model:

  • 2021 starting MSRP: $24,950

  • True cost to own after 5 years: $40,731

  • 15-year depreciation: $21,904

  • Value of car in 2036: $3,046

Mazda MX-5 Miata

  • Percentage of owners that kept their vehicle 15+ years: 7.60%

  • Compared to average: 1.2x

If you buy a 2021 model:

  • 2021 starting MSRP: $26,830

  • True cost to own after 5 years: $46,318

  • 15-year depreciation: $23,555

  • Value of car in 2036: $3,275

John Csiszar contributed to the reporting for this article.

Methodology: GoBankingRates, in order to find 15 cars that are great long-term investments, referenced iSeeCars' report on cars people keep the longest, which analyzed more than 66,000 cars from the 1981-2005 model years that were resold for the first time in 2020. Vehicle types included SUVs, pickup trucks, luxury vehicles and sports cars. From this report, GOBankingRates looked at the 15 cars that were most likely to be kept for 15 years or longer in recent years. Then, GOBankingRates identified each car's 2021 model and MSRP from its manufacturer's site. GOBankingRates used Edmunds Inc.'s True Cost to Own calculator to find the true 5-year cost to own each 2021 model in its most basic style. GOBankingRates kept the location for the calculations constant, using the ZIP code 90245 (El Segundo, California). The Edmunds Inc. True Cost to Own calculations use the following assumptions:

-You will drive 15,000 miles per year

-You are financing the vehicle using traditional financing, not lease financing

-You have an above-average credit rating for the purpose of determining your finance rate

-You are making a 10% down payment on the vehicle at purchase

-Your loan term is five years, or 60 months

Finally, GOBankingRates used Navy Federal Credit Union's car depreciation calculator to find how much of each car's MSRP will be lost to depreciation in 15 years and used this to project the value of each car in 2036.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: 17 Great Cars To Own for More Than 15 Years

