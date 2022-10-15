17 guns, hundreds of bottled pills, marijuana found in house search, MPD says

A man was arrested on drug and gun charges during a house search.

On Oct. 13 at approximately 8:30 AM, Memphis Police executed a search warrant at a house on Clearpool Circle Road, off Lamar Avenue.

When officers arrived, Michael Fleming was arrested at the front door of the residence, according to an affidavit.

During the search, MPD officers found:

3 shotguns

4 rifles

6 handguns

3 revolvers

Stolen Smith and Wesson 357 Magnum

159 Oxycodone pills

11 Xanax 2mg pills

4.25 pounds of marijuana

11 bottles of Promethazine

Digital scale

Michael Fleming was charged with 16 counts of possession of a firearm during the commission of a dangerous felony, 3 counts of possession of a controlled substance with the intent to manufacture deliver or sell, theft of property $1000-$2500, possession of a drug without a prescription, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Fleming has a court date on Oct. 18.

