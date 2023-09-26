17 Hells Angels Members Indicted

TechCrunch

A few weeks ago, it was reported that MotherDuck, the company commercializing the lightweight database platform DuckDB, was in talks to raise new capital from VC firm Felicis. The tranche values MotherDuck at $400 million post-money, and will be put toward expanding MotherDuck's engineering and go-to-market teams, CEO Jordan Tigani tells me. Tigani expects MotherDuck's headcount to grow from 32 staffers currently to 45 by the end of the year.