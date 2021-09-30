17 highly rated winter coats you need this year

Finding the right coat for winter can be a formidable task. Whether you’re bundling up against harsh squalls, icy snowfalls, or mild-but-chilly rains, there are many protective outerwear options out there—which makes it difficult to choose the right one.

Today, we’ve done the choosing for you. These are the highest-rated down, wool, and down alternative coats you’ll be excited to wear this winter, based on their stellar reviews.

1. Orolay Women’s Thickened Down Coat to look like a style influencer

This coat is so beloved, it has its own Instagram fan club.

This unassuming parka has something many other winter coats do not: An Instagram account where fans celebrate its utility and ubiquity, everywhere from the Upper East Side of Manhattan to Jackson Hole, Wyoming. Often referred to as, simply, “The Amazon Coat,” the Orolay’s popularity is well-earned. Its boxy style sets it apart from other winter coats—and, according to some of its owners, is often mistaken for a designer brand—with an oversized fit and square exterior pockets, and somehow looks good on everyone who wears it. It’s also quite warm, thanks to its duck down filling and windproof polyester shell. It comes in women’s sizes XXS to 5X.

“I highly recommend this jacket,” one reviewer writes. “I currently live in an area where the temperature reaches to the single digits or below zero and so far this jacket has kept me extremely warm and comfortable. The lining is extra soft and warm, the pockets are perfect to carry items to leave the purse at home.”

Get the Orolay Women’s Thickened Down Coat from Amazon from $159.99

2. Patagonia Nano Puff Jacket to stay cozy while traveling

Whether you're traveling or staying put this winter, you'll want this coat.

For late fall, early spring, and temperate winters, you want a jacket that helps you maintain a comfortable body temperature without making you overheat, and this lightweight Patagonia does just that. Made with a recycled polyester fill, it insulates your body even when wet, so it’s great for chilly, damp days or during physical activity on freezing cold ones. The Patagonia Nano Puff Jacket comes in men’s and women’s sizes XS to XXL.

Reviewers say it packs down to a fraction of its actual size, which is handy for traveling. “Recently took this jacket with me on a two-week trip through the southern region Japan (warm climate) to the northern island of Hokkaido (snow),” one reviewer writes. “First up, it packs down quite nicely making it great for travel as its footprint becomes the size of a stuffed sandwich bag and weighs next to nothing. I never felt overheated wearing the jacket in mid-60° weather or too cold wearing the jacket out on an icy morning in the mid-30s while wearing just a flannel underneath.”

3. L.L. Bean PrimaLoft Packable for a toasty jacket that's easy to stow

Reaching for the PrimaLoft will be a no-brainer.

This L.L. Bean jacket packs a small—but mighty—punch. Combining a light synthetic down and a water and wind-resistant shell, it’ll keep you warm without feeling weighed down. It also has several nice bonus features, like a drawcord hem to seal out cold and a media pocket with an audio port to hold your phone. The jacket also folds into a pouch measuring 6 by 12 inches (women’s) or 8 by 12 inches (men’s) that comes with it. It comes in men’s sizes S to XXL and women’s sizes XXS to 3X.

“I was looking for a new jacket for the cold weather that I could also wear for skiing and snowshoeing, this jacket fit the bill and then some,” one reviewer writes. “I was a bit skeptical given the light weight of the jacket, however, it was warm and breathable. I have worn it on days that it is in the teens and the wind was blowing on the ski hill. It stopped the wind and kept me warm all day.”

4. The North Face Arctic Parka to get tundra-ready

This coat can withstand the coldest, harshest of temps.

When temperatures dip extra-low, you want a coat that covers—and insulates—more than just your torso. The North Face’s Arctic Down parka is a fantastic option, with its knee-skimming length, fleece-lined collar and cuffs and a windproof, waterproof exterior shell. It’s also remarkably stylish—especially considering how warm it is—thanks to a cinched waist and removable faux-fur hood. It comes in women’s sizes XS to 3X.

“I bought this coat knowing I was going to be standing outside in a snowstorm at a football game,” one reviewer writes. “I knew in the first few minutes of standing out in the snow I had made the right choice. Not only was I warm and dry the entire time I was out in the elements (over five hours), I was comfortable and stylish. While other people I was with were complaining about the cold temps, I never once felt cold.”

Get the Arctic Down Parka II from The North Face for $300

5. The North Face Nuptse Coat for retro style

This simple piece still makes a statement.

This classic coat from The North Face is a winter staple for trendsetters, skiers and regular Joes alike. Filled with a puffy goose down, it feels cool and airy to the touch but quickly warms to your body temperature and holds it in. An extra perk? The down is so soft, it’s easy to fold down into a smaller bag or backpack. It comes in men’s sizes small to XXL.

“This jacket is incredible,” one reviewer writes. “Light enough to wear when the weather isn't too cold, but when you layer it and zip it up, it can handle extreme cold winds without weighing you down. I purchased it for a streetwear piece, and I find the silhouette to be very complementary with the other pieces I pair it with.”

Get the North Face Nuptse 1996 Packable Down Coat from Nordstrom for $280

6. Columbia Women’s Mighty Lite Hooded Jacket for slim-fitting insulation

A long, sleek, and stylish coat? Yes please.

Looking for a non-bulky coat with enough heft to carry you through the winter? The Columbia Mighty Lite is a great choice. The fabric of the coat insulates body heat and skims closely—but not too tightly—to the body, so it helps you maintain a feminine shape while staying toasty. It comes in women’s sizes XS to 3X.

“If you're like me and hate the transition from your flip flops and a bathing suit to a winter coat and boots...this is the coat for you,” one reviewer writes. “I hate bulk and being all bundled up. This fits the bill, extremely lightweight, no bulk and yet it's very warm.”

Get the Columbia Women’s Mighty Lite Hooded Jacket from Amazon from $59.99

7. Carhartt Men’s Quick Duck Professional Jacket for workwear-appropriate insulation

This sleek-yet-rugged coat has a lot of fans.

This waterproof jacket from workwear brand Carhartt protects you from the elements and keeps you looking sharp. Reviewers like that the coat has a high collar to shield the neck against harsh winter winds, and the cut is roomy enough to allow layering underneath. It also has a double zipper, which can make sitting for long periods of time while wearing the coat—say, if you’re driving—more comfortable. It comes in men’s sizes small to XXL.

“The jacket is superb,” one reviewer writes. “Looks amazing on and will man you up for either work or play. Toasty warm but not too bulky and all pockets are functional.”

Get the Carhartt Men’s Quick Duck Professional Jacket from Amazon from $98.66

8. Everlane ReNew Short Parka to stay on-trend through the winter

Because this jacket is made from recycled plastic, you can feel good about wearing it.

This Everlane parka is a must-have addition to any minimalist’s (or anyone, really) winter wardrobe. Made to withstand 10-to-40° Fahrenheit temps, it has cushiony but not bulky insulation, fleece-lined pockets, and a just-relaxed-enough fit for comfort. As a bonus, it’s made of recycled plastic bottles (55 of them per jacket, according to Everlane), so you can feel like you’re doing your part to prevent climate change when it’s cold out. It comes in men’s sizes XS to XL.

“My best buy of the year,” one reviewer writes. “Fits and feels like the modern day winter jacket. Very style forward while also keeping me very warm. Would recommend for anyone who is looking for a solid winter jacket that can also be dressed down.”

Get the Men’s ReNew Short Parka from Everlane for $168

9. Everlane ReNew Long Puffer to maintain your minimalist style all year

This parka keeps you warm and stylish.

This Everlane puffer is a surefire way to look cool and stay warm all winter, even if you’ve never been much for puffer coats. Everlane’s version is filled with a recycled-polyester down alternative, and has oversized pockets with flap openings and a cinched waist to give the otherwise-puffy jacket some shape. It comes in women’s sizes XXS to XL.

"I bought this to replace a cheaper version I had purchased elsewhere and it is insane the difference in quality,” one reviewer writes. “This is the coziest thing I own and have received compliments every time I’ve worn it. Definitely recommend.”

Get the ReNew Long Puffer from Everlane for $198

10. J. Crew Cocoon Coat for a coat that feels like a blanket

If you want to look like a fashion blogger, you want this coat.

A peacoat that actually keeps you warm all winter? Yes, it’s possible, according to fans of J. Crew’s cult-favorite cocoon coat. Made of a thick wool blend, it has a high-necked collar and zips instead of buttons, so it keeps you wrapped up. It's available in winter-color standbys such as black, charcoal and tan along with some that fall within J. Crew’s characteristic range of bright, peppy shades—including aqua, eggplant, and blush—which might just help liven up even the dreariest of winter days. It comes in women’s sizes 00 to 24.

“I bought this coat winter 2018 and I love it,” one reviewer writes. “The coat fits perfectly. It is down to my knees and keeps me so warm. I wear this in 25-degree weather with a hat and gloves and I am not cold.”

Get the Cocoon Coat from J. Crew for $365

11. Alpine Swiss peacoat for buttoned-up warmth

Reviewers praise this peacoat's warmth-to-price ratio.

Amazon reviewers love this double-breasted, wool-polyester blend coat, which they say provides a stylish way to keep warm at an affordable price. It’s not the warmest coat on the list—you’ll want a parka to subsist in icy-cold temps—but it helps provide insulation, especially when you add some layers. It comes in men’s sizes XS to XXL.

“I look forward to wearing the coat every single day, now that winter is here,” one reviewer writes. “The jacket is just the right length, the material is warm and of good quality and the fit is perfect. And for the price, this has got to be one of the best values in men's clothing right now.”

Get the Alpine Swiss Jake Men’s Peacoat from Amazon for $39.99

12. L.L. Bean Winter Warmer Coat for outerwear that does it all

Icy winds are no match for this coat.

If you’re looking for a no-fuss everyday coat you can wear for things like walking the dog, going to the office and everything in between, L.L. Bean’s Winter Warmer coat will be your new go-to. With a fleece-lined upper body and hood, lightweight polyester insulation and a flattering relaxed A-line cut, it’ll be a no-brainer to reach for every day. It comes in women’s sizes XS to 3X.

“This coat is amazing,” one reviewer writes. “I could wear it alone and it wouldn’t look huge, or layer and have plenty of room. It’s definitely lightweight for how warm it is. I love how soft the sherpa on the inside of the hood is and the fleece cuffs in the sleeves. Might be my favorite coat to date!”

Get the Winter Warmer Coat from L. L. Bean for $129

13. L.L. Bean Rugged Ridge Parka for the coat you’ll wear for years

This all-purpose coat lives up to its name.

This bestselling L.L. Bean parka is the real deal. It’s insulated with synthetic material, which makes it waterproof, breathable and able to withstand cold temperatures down to around 10° Fahrenheit. According to reviewers, its internal pockets and fleece neck warmer help it work as a coat for skiing and sitting to watch of cold-weather sporting events. Like most of L.L. Bean’s offerings, it will last for years. It comes in men’s sizes S to XXL.

“No need to ever get another type of parka (if these even wear out),” one reviewer writes. “I had an earlier version of this parka a few decades ago, wore it for a dozen years, got tired of the color and got a new one, then gave the old one to my son in high school who wore it for another few years until he grew out of it.”

Get the Rugged Ridge Parka from L.L. Bean for $199

14. Columbia Lay D Down Jacket to look cool on and off the slopes

Maintain your style on and off the slopes with this coat,

Going skiing this season? If so, you’ll want this Columbia parka, which looks and feels as great on the mountain as it does off of it. It’s packed with down that helps keep your body temperature insulated, but has underarm vents to provide some extra airflow during sweaty activities, like skiing and snowboarding, so your coat doesn’t become boggy with moisture. It comes in women’s sizes XS to XL.

“I fell in love with this coat as soon as I saw it online and my love for it only grew when I received it through mail,” one reviewer writes. “The style is incredibly flattering and not too poofy or thin. This has been warm in negative degree weather and snowing. I do sweat a lot when moving, so the pit vents have been a life saver.”

Get the Columbia Lay D Down II Jacket from REI for $230

15. Arc'teryx Atom LT Insulated Hoodie for an activity-ready layer

Staying warm—but not sweaty—on the slopes is easy with this jacket.

With its light synthetic insulation and a breathable outer shell, this offering from Arcteryx is a must-have for anyone who plans to spend most of their winter on the slopes, whether you're skiing or sledding. Reviewers say it’s warm enough to be worn on its own on chilly or activity-heavy days and, on frigid days, it’s thin enough to layer underneath a heavy-duty coat. It comes in men’s sizes S to XXL.

“Atom LT is the most versatile jacket I own,” one reviewer writes. “It is surprisingly warm considering how lightweight it is. I’ve worn this jacket from +15°C to -15°C, rain or shine, and stayed comfortable the whole time.”

Get the Atom LT Insulated Hoodie from Arc'teryx for $259

16. Nautica Short Down Puffer for a mid-length alternative

Faux fur around the hood gives this jacket a nice touch.

If you’re looking for a classic-looking puffer that isn’t stuffed with down, this Nautica option is a great bet. It’s filled with a tightly-packed polyester that reviewers say works to keep them warm throughout the winter at a lower price than most down puffers. It also comes in colors such as burgundy and light pink (in addition to standbys like black) and has nice details, such as a zip pocket on the arm and an extendable inner sleeve with a thumbhole. It comes in women’s sizes XS to XL.

“This coat is even nicer in person,” one reviewer writes. “It is heavy and warm, but not too bulky. The hood is a little big, but in a good way. Good quality with no loose threads or sticky zippers.”

Get the Nautica Short Down Puffer from Amazon for $75.91

17. Caterpillar Insulated Parka for heavy-duty warmth

You'll never want for pockets again when you wear this coat.

Rugged, heavyweight, and streamlined, this Caterpillar coat does exactly what a winter coat needs to do: keep the wearer warm despite any cold, icy, or damp winds. It has a detachable hood, a two-way zipper, and reflective webbing across the chest and back to ensure you stay visible in any kinds of conditions. It comes in men’s sizes small to 4XL.

“I needed a new winter jacket, and all I can say right off the bat is pockets, pockets, pockets,” one reviewer writes. “You'll find pockets in places you would never expect. If you like pockets, or if you feel you haven't had enough pockets in your life, this jacket is for you. It keeps me nice and toasty in this harsh, Minnesota weather.”

Get the Caterpillar Heavy Insulated Parka from Amazon from $59.99

