To Hell With Quietly Quitting — These Hilariously Dramatic People Quit In The Loudest Way Possible

·4 min read

You've probably heard the term quiet quitting, which is where — instead of coming right out and quitting — people just do the absolute bare minimum at work.

But I'm tired of hearing about quiet quitting, aren't you? Instead, I'd like to look at some hilariously bold people who did the opposite and quit their jobs REALLY loudly:

1. First, there's this friendly neighborhood co-worker who put on a Spider-Man costume to quit his job at a bank.

Last day of work at bank before quitting, co worker came in dressed like spiderman. from funny

2. And this driver who parked his boss's car like THIS before saying, "I quit, you cheap bastard!"

This driver was not paid his monthly salary, so he parked his owner’s car like this and quit his job. from funny

3. This person quit their job — and made their feelings very clear — by delivering a special cookie cake.

How my friend quit her job the other day from funny

4. While this secretary quit by delivering her boss's precious breakfast donuts like...THIS.

My boss's secretary quit this morning after delivering breakfast. from Wellthatsucks

5. This stocker made sure to leave things upside down at the supermarket before quitting.

So I quit my job today from funny

6. This very online person quit their job using a meme:

Today I’m quitting my college restaurant job and this is how I’m doing it from funny

7. And, LOL, so did this person:

the best way to quit your job from pics

8.This person didn't a use a meme to quit, but kept things every bit as silly.

&quot;This is a drawing of a dinosaur. It is also my 2 weeks notice&quot;
u/An_Arrogant_Ass / Via reddit.com

9.This fast food worker quit their job in the most public way possible.

&quot;Fuck this place. McDonald's is better.&quot;
u/dornofbranches / Via reddit.com

10. While these fast food workers quit in an almost equally public way...just a little more politely.

Everyone at my town's McDonald's just quit at the same time today, leaving behind this sign. from pics

The note reads: "Due to a lack of pay we all quit."

&quot;Due to a lack of pay we all quit&quot;
u/PianoManGidley / Via reddit.com

11.This person quit their job after 5+ years and then got very, VERY real on Glassdoor.

12.And this person is responsible for perhaps the most epic example of "You can't fire me because I quit!" ever.

&quot;Sucks to be you, but I got fired today so don't expect any help&quot;
u/AttilaTheMuun / Via reddit.com

Here's a closer look:

&quot;Exit 329 closed. Sucks to be you, but I got fired today so don't expect any help.&quot;

"EXIT 329 CLOSED SUCKS TO BE YOU. BUT I GOT FIRED TODAY SO DON'T EXPECT ANY HELP."

u/AttilaTheMuun / Via reddit.com

13.Joe...who doesn't take crap from anyone, even his boss.

Screen shot of a note from Joe

His note reads: "Hey boss, learn to be on time, or at least learn to communicate when you are going to be late. 1+ hour with no phone call is unacceptable. As you can see, the doors are locked. I went home. Fire me if you must, but realize I walked due to your negligence. —Joe"

u/jessely / Via reddit.com

14. And Julie...who quit her cleaning lady job by calling out the crappy manager and reminding everyone none of them are any better than the cleaner.

Lovely cleaning lady leaves retirement note for awful manager. from antiwork

15. This person got a shitty text from their boss and quit right then and there...like a boss.

Quit my job last night, it was nice to be home to make the kids breakfast and take them to school today! Off to hunt for a new opportunity, wish me luck :) from antiwork

16. Ditto for this person who told their abusive boss to shove it with a DGAF text.

This sub gave me the motivation to finally quit my abusive job. I may not have health insurance, but I feel so free! from antiwork

17. And lastly, this person quit and left a note behind for all of their coworkers reminding them they're legally allowed to share their salaries with each other...and included theirs at the bottom.

I quit today and left this behind from antiwork

"For the record — I was hired at $15/hr."

&quot;For the record — I was hired at 15/hr&quot;
Via reddit.com

All of these people:

