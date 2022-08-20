17 Irritating-To-Look-At Screenshots Of Bosses And Companies That Look Like They Would Be Miserable To Work For

1. This country club manager who is antagonizing a waitress for adjusting her corset.

I'm a waitress at a restaurant in a country club, we had a change of management and I got in a heated argument with my supervisor when he went off at me for loosening my corset while I was on my break. I just got sent this and found that my hours have been cut in half. Is there anything I can do? from antiwork

2. This company that is still contacting someone for work-related help AFTER FIRING THEM.

I’m still in shock.. from antiwork

3. This manager who fired someone via this email just 20 minutes after their shift ended.

This is how my manager fired me, 20 minutes after I left my shift with him from antiwork

4. This company that's giving off a very miserable vibe as they pass blame on...a stimulus and "lack of worth ethic."

Waited 90 minutes for 1 medium pizza. Came in the store and found out why. from antiwork

5.This boss who was so inconsiderate and cold that someone put in their two weeks notice.

wcad3u / Via reddit.com

6. This manager bugging someone with this nonsense on their day off.

called in on my day off from antiwork

7. This boss who left a nasty, petty little note on someone's final check.

My boss actually wrote this on my last check. (See comments) from antiwork

8. This boss who agreed to let someone have Sundays off, then decided to switch it up because they're short-staffed.

Splash Kingdom, a "Christian" waterpark, Hudson Oaks Texas. from antiwork

9. This manager who had a heads up that an employee would need time off, didn't plan accordingly, and isn't taking any of the blame.

Pt3 of this ego centric manager fucking up bad and blaming me. from antiwork

10. This restaurant that pays $3 an hour but has the nerve to lecture people on tipping.

Restaurant that prides itself on $3/hr pay demands customers give better tips from antiwork

11. This company offering to negotiate salary, but also saying they have "no wiggle room."

That sounds like a pretty fucking one-sided "negotiation". Actual exchange I had this morning. from antiwork

12. This pesky employer bugging someone to cover a shift on short notice.

Got called “a poor team player” and received a verbal warning for this when I came into my next shift. Would put in my two weeks if it wasn’t just a summer job from antiwork

13. This manager who screwed up the schedule and thinks it's their employee's responsibility to work days they requested off.

Manager messes up my pto and wants me to come in. from antiwork

14. This hospital that thanked a wife's husband for "sharing" her after she worked overtime (instead of paying her more).

A thank you note from my job to my husband for my mandatory overtime from antiwork

15. This company that is telling someone they can't use their paid PTO.

Boss restricted PTO hours because the business “isn’t making enough money”. I have 30+ hours saved from antiwork

16. This bar that was comfortable posting these hiring requirements.

Bar in New Zealand advertises for job - “Must have Double-D breast” from antiwork

17. And finally, this office that seems toxic, to say the very least.

The "Office Culture" is exactly why I want to work from home. from antiwork

