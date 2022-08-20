17 Irritating-To-Look-At Screenshots Of Bosses And Companies That Look Like They Would Be Miserable To Work For

MarketWatch

Until recently no one knew what a supply chain was. The phrase supply chain is now synonymous in the consumer’s mind with a roulette wheel — sometimes you win, the products you want are there, sometimes you lose, products are out of stock, and you are out of luck. While many industries are confronting a labor crunch, transportation’s talent supply chain is facing a triple threat of labor shortages that begin with recruitment and retention challenges, compounded by an imminent retirement wave, and coupled with a coming technology transition.