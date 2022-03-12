At 17, he killed a Fresno County man for wanting out of gangs. Now, he’s going to prison

A Fresno County gang member was sentenced Friday to 25-years-to life in prison for committing a drive-by shooting, killing a man who wanted out of the gang life.

Michael Escalera, 25, was shot several times on Aug. 11, 2012 as he and his girlfriend were walking down the streets of the east Fresno County community of Del Rey.

Two men where charged with his death, Ralph Torres Jr., who was 31 at the time, and Thomas Blanco-Garcia, who was just 17 years old.

Torres, a member of the Norteño gang, was convicted in 2013 of first-degree murder and sentenced to 50-years-to-life in prison.

Blanco-Garcia, 26, pleaded no contest to second-degree murder last week and was sentenced by Judge Jeffrey Y. Hamilton to 25-years-to life for the killing of Escalera.

Senior Deputy District Attorney Amy Freeman said Blanco-Garcia’s case was repeatedly delayed by a turnover in defense and prosecution attorneys. Blanco-Garcia also had to go through a juvenile hearing process before he could be tried as an adult.

During his sentencing hearing Friday, Escalera’s relatives talked about how Michael Escalera was turning his life around at the time he was gunned down.

“He didn’t want to be part of their gang anymore,” said Jessica Avila, Michael’s sister. “And because of that they wanted to take him out.”

Avila said her brother had started talking about settling down and starting his own family. “He was even started to spend time with us, taking trips with his family,” she said. “He was changing his life. And this had to happen.”

Michael Escalera’s aunt Sandra Lopez couldn’t contain her anger at the defendant, calling him several expletives as one of the courtroom deputies warned her about speaking out loud.

“We have lived through a decade of trauma and depression,” she said. “You deserve nothing less than life.”

The victim’s oldest sister, Antoinette Escalera said after the hearing that she was satisfied with the outcome. “I do feel we got justice today,” she said. “And I hope he never gets out of prison.”

Blanco-Garcia was defended by Charles Magill.