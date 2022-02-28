17-mile-long Russian convoy reaches outskirts of Kyiv

Grayson Quay, Weekend editor
·1 min read
Police officer in Kyiv
Police officer in Kyiv hris McGrath/Getty Images

A 17-mile-long convoy comprising hundreds of Russian military vehicles reached the outskirts of Kyiv on Monday, CNN reported.

Per CNN, the convoy was originally identified on Sunday in satellite imagery provided by Maxar Technologies. At the time, it was approximately 40 miles from Kyiv. By around 11:00 a.m. on Monday, the convoy was positioned near Antonov air base, about 17 miles from the city center of Kyiv.

Russian forces captured the air base on Friday after heavy fighting, BBC reported.

A source described as a "western official" told CNN on Monday that Russia is "well behind the schedule it set" for the invasion. Kyiv has already outlasted the worst-case scenario U.S. Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. Mark Milley outlined before the invasion when he said the Ukrainian capital could fall within 72 hours.

According to Ukrainian military sources, Russian reconnaissance forces made several attempts to push into Kyiv on Friday night but were repelled after vicious street fighting. Russian troops have also fired missiles into the Ukrainian capital.

The main body of Russian troops pushing south from Belarus has not yet attacked the city, but the large number of tanks, artillery pieces, and other vehicles in the convoy could signal that a major assault is immanent.

You may also like

7 scathing cartoons about Republicans' defense of Russia

Conservatives pounce after Biden nominates Ketanji Brown Jackson to the Supreme Court

Watch: Ukrainian civilians use their bodies to block Russian tanks

Recommended Stories

  • Kyiv mayor proud of citizens' spirit, anxious about future

    As Russian troops draw closer to the Ukrainian capital, Kyiv's mayor is filled with pride over his citizens' spirit yet anxious about how long they can hold out. In an interview with The Associated Press on Sunday, after a grueling night of Russian attacks on the outskirts of the city, Mayor Vitali Klitschko was silent for several seconds when asked if there were plans to evacuate civilians if Russian troops managed to take Kyiv. The AP was not able to immediately verify the mayor's report that Kyiv was surrounded, and his spokesperson later tweeted that the mayor had misspoken.

  • Russian military convoy traveling toward Kyiv, satellite images show

    Satellite images released Sunday show a large convoy of Russian ground forces in Ivankiv, Ukraine, according to Maxar Technologies.

  • Amid fears of Russian air dominance, US to send anti-aircraft Stingers to Ukraine

    The U.S. for the first time has approved the direct delivery of Stinger anti-aircraft missiles to Ukraine as part of a package approved by the White House last week.

  • Photos: Putin keeps his distance during meetings

    On Monday, Russian President Vladimir Putin held two meetings with advisers and Cabinet members that yielded more extraordinary images of the lengths he has gone to in recent weeks to socially distance himself from others.

  • Ukrainian Sailor Tries To Sink Russian Arms Boss' Yacht, Says He Would 'Do It Again'

    The sailor reportedly worked as a mechanic on the yacht and said his actions were in retaliation for Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

  • Biden: Americans shouldn't be worried about nuclear war with Russia

    President Biden offered a curt response when asked Monday whether Americans should be worried about the possibility of nuclear war breaking out with Russia: "No."

  • Scores of Men and Women Traveling From London to Fight in Ukraine, Says Bishop

    SERGEY BOBOKLONDON—The leader of the Ukrainian Catholic Church in London said his services at the Ukrainian Cathedral were packed on Sunday with young men and women seeking a final prayer and blessing before they headed to Ukraine to defend the country against Putin’s invading forces.Bishop Kenneth Nowakowski said the congregation was different to the average Sunday at the cathedral, which is just behind Bond Street in Central London. There were around 1,000 people at each of the services at 10a

  • Key Putin ally admits Russian tactics in Ukraine failed in early days of invasion and calls for more brutal approach

    The Chechen leader Ramzan Kadyrov, a Putin loyalist, said Russia was only "fiddling" in Ukraine and made a chilling call for even more brutal attacks.

  • Microsoft: Cyberattacks on Ukraine "raise serious concerns" under Geneva Convention

    Microsoft president and vice chair Brad Smith wrote in a blog post Monday that recent cyberattacks on Ukraine's civilian digital infrastructure "raise serious concerns under the Geneva Convention."Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.Why it matters: U.S. officials have warned that cyberattacks will play a key role in Russia's invasion, but Smith's words hint that targeting civilian infrastructure could amount to war crimes under the convention, which sets li

  • Dodge Challenger Widebody Wrecks Into Curb

    This takes some special skill to pull off…

  • Russian state news accidentally publishes article saying Russia has defeated Ukraine and restored its 'historical borders'

    "Ukraine has returned to Russia," the article, which ran on RIA Novosti and has since been taken down, said.

  • 8 EU countries support Ukraine’s call to fast-track membership talks

    On Monday, the leaders of eight European Union countries in Central and Eastern Europe gave their support to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky’s plea to quickly facilitate his country’s membership in the European Union.

  • Satellite Imagery Shows Scars of Conflict as Russian Convoy Heads for Kyiv

    Satellite images captured on February 28 show a large deployment of Russian ground forces, containing hundreds of military vehicles, moving towards Kyiv, according to Maxar Technologies, the company that captured them.The imagery shows the southern end of the convoy on the T-1011 highway near the Antonov Airport in Hostomel, around 17 miles from Kyiv’s city center. Military vehicles and equipment are shown in the areas of Irpin, Stoyanka, Zdvyzhivka, the Ivankivs’kyi district, and in Ozera, all of which are close to the airport.Evidence of fighting can be seen in Irpin, where the images show burned-out vehicles and damage to part of a bridge over the Irpin River, and in Stoyanka, where both lanes of a bridge over the same river have collapsed. Credit: Maxar Technologies via Storyful

  • Is former Miss Ukraine fighting Russian forces? She explains Instagram post with gun

    The post from Anastasiia Lenna has gone viral and circulated in the United States.

  • Roman Abramovich: Former symbol of Russia's oligarchy faces uncertain future

    Roman Abramovich rose from a penniless background in Russia's frozen north to become a multi-billionaire and a celebrity football tycoon, but his empire is teetering over his alleged Kremlin links.

  • Belarus referendum approves proposal to renounce non-nuclear status - agencies

    The agencies cited the Belarus central elections commission as saying 65.2% of those who took part voted in favor. The result came as little surprise, given the tightly controlled rule of President Alexander Lukashenko. The new constitution could see nuclear weapons on Belarusian soil for the first time since the country gave them up after the fall of the Soviet Union.

  • Ukraine's President Zelensky rejects Russia's Belarus peace talks offer, saying it's not neutral

    Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Sunday rejected the Kremlin's offer of negotiations in Belarus due to the neighboring country not being neutral territory.Driving the news: Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said the "Russian delegation is ready for talks, and we are now waiting for the Ukrainians" in the Belarusian city of Homel, per AP. Zelensky said in a video address that he's open to talks, but not in Belarus.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for fre

  • Biden says Americans should not be worried about nuclear war

    Leaving an event celebrating Black History Month on Monday, President Biden responded to a reporter’s question, saying that Americans should not worry about nuclear war. The exchange came a day after Russian President Vladimir Putin raised the alert level of his country’s nuclear forces, and as Russia continues its invasion of Ukraine.

  • Maksim Chmerkovskiy arrested in Ukraine, is trying to flee the country as Russia invades, 'DWTS' alum says

    "Dancing with the Stars" alum Maksim Chmerkovskiy revealed he was arrested in Ukraine amid the going Russia-Ukraine war. The professional dancer revealed he will attempt to flee Ukraine and head to Poland.

  • Russia expected to try to encircle Kyiv in coming days -U.S. official

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The United States expects Russian forces to try to encircle Kyiv in the coming days and could become more aggressive out of frustration with their slow advance on the Ukrainian capital, a senior U.S. defense official said on Monday. Air raid sirens wailed across the largely empty streets of Kyiv on Monday warning of another possible missile attack by Russia as the city girds for worse battles to come as Russian forces approach. "We expect that they're going to want to continue to move forward and try to encircle the city in the coming days," the official said, adding that Russian troops were about 25 km (16 miles) from Kyiv's city center.