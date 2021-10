Reuters

The United States must find up to 17 U.S. missionaries reported kidnapped in Haiti and see if it can negotiate their release without paying a ransom or should use the military or police to secure their freedom, a U.S. congressman said on Sunday. Gang members kidnapped the missionaries after they left an orphanage in the Caribbean nation, where violence has surged since the assassination of President Jovenel Moise in July and an earthquake in August, CNN and the New York Times reported. Reuters was not able to independently confirm the reported kidnapping, whose victims included 14 adults and three minors, according to CNN, which cited an unnamed source in Haiti's security forces.