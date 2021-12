The Daily Beast

Bingham County SheriffAn Idaho sheriff is facing felony charges for allegedly losing it on a church youth group, pulling a gun on their leader and threatening to shoot.Bingham County Sheriff Craig Rowland has been charged by the Idaho attorney general in connection with the Nov. 9 incident, which began when a Latter-day Saints youth group was delivering messages of thanks shaped like turkeys to those in their congregation, EastIdahoNews.com reports. A group of seven girls between age 12 and 16,