17-year-old and 19-year-old charged in Bainbridge Island sexual assaults

A 17-year-old and 19-year-old from Bainbridge Island were charged Thursday with repeatedly sexually assaulting a girl known to them.

Evyn Andrew Powers, 17, was charged as an adult in Kitsap County Superior Court with first-degree rape, second-degree rape with a deadly weapon and felony harassment.

Gerald Arthur H. Brader III, 19, was charged with promoting commercial sexual abuse of a minor, accomplice to attempted first-degree rape and second-degree rape.

On Thursday both Powers and Brader pleaded not guilty to the charges.

The charges are based on an interview the girl gave to a child forensic interviewer working for law enforcement.

The girl provided a text message to investigators she said was from Powers, sent last month, where he told the girl he wanted to kill her, according to the documents.

This article originally appeared on Kitsap Sun: Two charged in Bainbridge Island sexual assaults