17-year-old, 2 other men arrested, accused in separate Fort Worth homicides

A 17-year-old and two other Fort Worth men have been arrested and accused of being involved in three separate homicides in Fort Worth, according to jail records and police.

The 17-year-old is the third teen suspect taken into custody in the June 30 shooting death of another 17-year-old.

Fort Worth police began the series of arrests Monday afternoon when officers took into custody 42-year-old Christopher Carroll, who is accused in an April homicide. He was booked into the Fort Worth Jail at 3 p.m. Monday on suspicion of murder.

Meliton Salinas, 35, of Balch Springs, was found dead on April 10 seated in a vehicle in the 700 block of Tierney Road, officials with the Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s Office reported. He died from multiple gunshot wounds and his death was ruled a homicide.

Police did not release any information on a motive on Salinas’ killing.

Almost two hours after the Carroll arrest, Fort Worth police took into custody 17-year-old Arterris Dupree of Fort Worth, who is accused in a June 30 capital murder.

Demond Deadrick Mason Jr., 17, died on June 30 at a hospital of gunshot wounds to the neck and forearm, according to a ruling by officials with the medical examiner’s office.

Mason was shot in the 7800 block of South Freeway.

Dupree is the third teen to be taken into custody in the Mason killing.

Last month, Carlton Jones, 18, and Ladarius White, 17, were arrested and face charges in the deadly shooting.

No details on a motive for the June 30 shooting were released by police.

The third arrest made by Fort Worth police occurred early Tuesday when authorities found 28-year-old Carlos Valdez.

Valdez, of Fort Worth, faces a murder charge in the death of Fabricio Rivera-Perez, 30, of Arlington, on Aug. 5.

Rivera-Perez worked for Canales Furniture and was driving a delivery truck when his vehicle was carjacked, police have said.

The Arlington man’s body was found on a roadway in the 3800 block of Reed Street in Fort Worth.

A ruling is pending by the medical examiner’s office on how Rivera-Perez was killed.

“We will miss him more than words can express,” Canales Furniture said in a statement. “He was not just our coworker but part of the families who complete Canales Furniture. We are asking you to join us in prayer for the peace of his soul. May God give strength to his family members to cope with this huge loss.”