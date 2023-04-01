17-year-old accused of distributing child porn through Snapchat, Hall County deputies say

A 17-year-old remains behind bars after deputies say he distributed porn through Snapchat.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The investigation began on December 2, 2022. Hall County deputies said Rocco John Dodero, of Flowery Branch, shared a video that contained photos of children believed to be between the ages of 4 and 13, engaged in sexually explicit activity.

The Hall County Sheriff’s Office received a cyber tip on Mar. 9 from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children about the video showing child pornography being shared from a Snapchat account linked to a Hall County address. Investigators tracked the account back to Dodero.

TRENDING STORIES:

On Tuesday, investigators conducted a search warrant at Dodero’s home. They located his cell phone and reportedly found more child sexual abuse material on the device.

Dodero is charged with 14 counts of felony sexual exploitation of children.

He remains behind bars at the Hall County Jail with no bond.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS:



