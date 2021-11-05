17-year-old accused of murder after $570 marijuana deal went bad in Fort Worth: warrant

On the night of Feb. 8, 19-year-old John Eby arranged to sell a bag of marijuana for $570 on East Lancaster Avenue in Fort Worth, witnesses told police.

Witnesses said 17-year-old Troy Smith walked up to Eby’s car, got inside and then gunfire erupted a few seconds later, according to an affidavit supporting a warrant for Smith’s arrest on suspicion of murder.

Smith came back to his car with a large bag of weed and covered in blood, according to the warrant obtained by the Fort Worth Star-Telegram on Friday.

Smith told witnesses he didn’t have a choice because Eby had a gun and so he shot at him. Eby died on Feb. 9 at John Peter Smith Hospital in Fort Worth from gunshot wounds.

An eight-month investigation into the shooting resulted in the arrest of Smith, a Fort Worth resident, last week.

Fort Worth police have not released information on other arrests in this case.

Smith was in the Tarrant County Jail on Friday. His bail amount was not available, but he faces a murder charge in the killing of Eby.

Smith also is accused of engaging in organized criminal activity after he was accused of assaulting another person on Aug. 18 in Fort Worth. A criminal complaint indicated that Smith was a member of street gang in the city.

Weeks later, Smith was accused of an aggravated assault with a deadly weapon on Oct. 13.

As for Eby, his family continue to mourn his death.

“He will affectionately be remembered for his smile and the infectious sense of humor that he had even during difficult times,” according to his obituary, which the Eby family provided. “He was the life of the party and a friend to those who had no friend. John made a lasting impression on all who were blessed to have known him.”

A 17-year-old is accused in the February shooting death of 19-year-old John Eby (pictured) on a Fort Worth street, according to a warrant.

The warrant written by Fort Worth Detective M.E. Anderson gave this brief account of the fatal shooting:

Cellphone analysis indicated that Eby and a 15-year-old used Snapchat to arrange the purchase of marijuana for $570.

The 15-year-old was going to split the purchase with someone identified as “Troy.” That “Troy” was later identified as Troy Anthony Smith.

Eby, who was living in a Fort Worth motel on East Lancaster Avenue, drove to Windham Street and East Lancaster.

The 15-year-old and others also drove to that location.

Eby was shot while he sat in his car, and the marijuana was stolen.

When Smith returned after shooting Eby, the 15-year-old asked for his money, but Smith said he had left it behind.

Smith split the weed with others in their car and they drove away from the scene.

A witness who was near the shooting scene heard gunshots and noticed someone getting out of Eby’s car. The witness drove up to Eby’s car, saw that he had been shot and called 911.

Eby’s family said in his obituary that a memorial of thanks and a celebration of his life will be held every year on June 26, the day he was born.

“We love you and miss you so very much, John,” his family wrote on his obituary. “We wait with expectation to be reunited with you again soon.”