17-year-old accused of Reedley homicides set to be in court Thursday
The 17-year-old accused of killing four people in Reedley is scheduled to appear at a detention hearing in juvenile court on Thursday.
The 17-year-old accused of killing four people in Reedley is scheduled to appear at a detention hearing in juvenile court on Thursday.
The move is pending final approval from the NBPA.
Presidential immunity isn’t a myth. It’s just never been applied in anything like the manner Trump is proposing.
Amazon shoppers love it, too!
The announcement had been expected since Harrison sat out Ohio State's Cotton Bowl loss to Missouri
Ewers is back for a third season with the Longhorns.
Lanning was immediately mentioned as a candidate to take over for Nick Saban at Alabama.
The biggest news stories this morning: The gadgets from CES 2024 that you can buy right now, ‘Teach’ your dog to ‘play’ this ‘piano’, What to expect from Samsung Unpacked 2024.
This week, the Nets and the Cavaliers say bonjour to Paris!
The low cost and greater output mean they're not just for TVs and coolers any more.
Look at a bird, hold down a button, and the system will tell you what you're looking at.
CES 2024 had the usual flying cars and other far-off technologies. But the show's best stuff is coming to today's cars, and soon, via AI and OTA updates.
Housing costs continue to have a big impact in the latest inflation report. But there seems to be some signs of hope in the numbers, experts said. the shelter component of the Consumer Price Index (CPI) increased 0.5% in December from the previous month, up from November’s 0.4% monthly gain.
We even spotted Under Armour workout gear for nearly 50% off.
The Frontier 48-Inch Heavy-Duty Workbench, currently available at Walmart for just $149, is a game-changer for any garage or basement
Vehicle prices continued to moderate in December, and for 2023 in general, as volatility slipped away from the once red-hot auto market.
With Amazon's bestselling pillows and a duvet cover from Oprah's favorite bedding brand, I'll be hibernating all winter.
Google has announced that it will eliminate 17 features from its Assistant product, following news that it had laid off "hundreds" of employees from the division.
Historically, vacation rental companies have managed homes for homeowners. Overmoon is a three-year-old vacation rental startup with a different model that essentially cuts out the middle man. Rather than serving as a marketplace to team up travelers with vacation rental property owners, the company actually owns the homes and as such, has more control over the quality and maintenance of the properties.
The ultra-moisturizing drugstore formulas feel much more expensive than they are.
The December Consumer Price Index report will put the market's soft-landing narrative to the test on Thursday.