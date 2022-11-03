17-year-old accused of stealing car at gunpoint outside Rock Hill Walmart

A 17-year-old from North Carolina is facing multiple charges after he stole a woman’s car at gunpoint outside of a Rock Hill Walmart, according to Rock Hill police.

Officers said they responded to the Walmart Neighborhood Market on Cherry Road just before 10 p.m. Wednesday night. The victim said the suspect, wearing a mask, showed a handgun and stole their 2017 Toyota Camry.

The juvenile started to travel with the Camry on Cherry Road. Officers attempted to conduct a traffic stop. The driver then fled on foot.

Officers said they caught the suspect and found a 9 mm handgun on the suspect.

The juvenile is being charged with armed robbery with a deadly weapon, possession of a weapon during a violent crime, failure to stop for blue lights, carrying a pistol unlawfully, possession of a handgun by a person under 18 and resisting arrest with a deadly weapon.

The 17-year-old has now been transferred into the custody of the Department of Juvenile Justice.

