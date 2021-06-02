17-year-old arrested, accused of fatally shooting man at north Minneapolis gas station

A 17-year-old boy has been arrested and accused of fatally shooting a man four weeks ago in at a north Minneapolis gas station, police said Wednesday.

The teen was booked into the Hennepin County juvenile detention center Tuesday night in connection with the gunfire about 5:50 p.m. May 6 at the AmStar gas station on West Broadway between James and Knox avenues, said police spokesman John Elder.

The suspect's identity was being withheld by police because he is a minor, Elder said.

George F. Zeon, 19, was shot several times, the Medical Examiner's Office said. Zeon was taken by emergency medical personnel to North Memorial Health Hospital and died there that night.

Zeon's older sister, Freddie Zeon, told the Star Tribune a few days after the shooting that George and his girlfriend stopped to get gas that evening, when two men approached and asked whether he was in a gang. He replied no, the sister said.

Freddie Zeon said her brother was hit by three bullets.

Paul Walsh • 612-673-4482