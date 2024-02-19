17-year-old arrested after allegedly pushing 6-year-old in a fire in South Foley

FOLEY, Ala. (WKRG)- The Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a 17-year-old male after he allegedly pushed a 6-year-old girl into a fire.

He is facing charges of attempted murder and assault in the second degree,

Deputies responded to the scene on Claremont Dr. near Keller Rd. around 4:30 p.m. Sunday evening, where they found a 6-year-old girl and her mother both suffering from burns.

The mother sustained burns while attempting to save her daughter from the fire.

Witnesses tell News 5 that a life flight helicopter was called and landed near the scene.

According to BCSO, the two were taken to the hospital and are in stable condition.

Officials say that a 17-year-old who lived at the location of the incident, intentionally pushed the 6-year-old into the fire. The child’s mother rescued the girl from the flames.

BCSO says it is unclear what led up to the incident.

This is a developing story, and we will keep you updated as we learn more.

