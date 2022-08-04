17-year-old arrested in Bluefield shooting

Aug. 4—BLUEFIELD — A 17-year-old male was arrested Wednesday evening in connection to the shooting of a 19-year-old female, Bluefield Police Department officials said.

The incident occurred Tuesday afternoon shortly after 3 p.m. on Fulton Street, Lt.-Detective Kenny Adams, with the Bluefield Police Department, said.

The victim was treated for non-life-threatening injuries at Princeton Community Hospital.

Adams said the shooting stemmed from an argument.

"She was shot as they were leaving a residence. Another male and another female were in the vehicle."

The victim was the driver of the vehicle, he said. "She was shot through the windshield."

The passengers were not injured, Adams said.

Adams said the suspect fired at the vehicle multiple times with a small caliber weapon and a large caliber weapon.

Fulton Street is located off Albemarle Street in the city of Bluefield.

The victim then left the scene and went to a residence on Wheeling Street, also in the city.

Adams said the juvenile suspect has been charged with three counts of wanton endangerment and one count of malicious wounding.

"The charges are subject to change," Adams said, noting the investigation into the incident is continuing.

— Contact Samantha Perry at sperry@bdtonline.com.

