17-year-old arrested, charged as adult in fatal shooting in Pittsburgh’s Allentown neighborhood

A 17-year-old has been arrested and charged as an adult after a fatal shooting in Pittsburgh’s Allentown neighborhood.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Teen killed, 2 injured after shooting in Pittsburgh’s Allentown neighborhood

According to Pittsburgh police, Nazair Macon has been charged following the May 2022 shooting.

Isaiah Anderson, 17, was killed in the shooting. Two other victims, a man and a woman, were hospitalized for their injuries.

Macon has been charged with criminal homicide, aggravated assault, firearms not to be carried without a license, possession of a firearm by a minor, simple assault, and two counts of recklessly endangering another person.

He was taken to the Allegheny County Jail.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

Allegheny County councilmember banned from Airbnb for life due to ‘criminal records match’ Owner of Ross Township tree-trimming business ordered to clean up after complaints Man in critical condition after being shot in the chest in Turtle Creek VIDEO: Owner of piercing shop in Sewickley accused of offering teen employee money for sex appears in court DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts