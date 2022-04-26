17-year-old arrested in Charlotte for deaths of two men found dead in NC cemetery
Two people were arrested and charged with murder in the deaths of two men found dead last month in a North Carolina cemetery, including a 17-year-old in Charlotte, investigators announced Monday.
Northwest Police asked the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation for assistance on March 6 after the bodies of Demetrius Gibbs, 29, and Desmond Radford-Lee, 22, were found with gunshot wounds in a cemetery in Northwest, the bureau said in a news release.
SBI agents arrested a 20-year-old Leland man in Greensboro on Friday with assistance from the Greensboro Police Department, officials said. Agents also arrested a 17-year-old boy in Charlotte with assistance from the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department.
They have been charged with two counts of first-degree murder and one count of firing into an occupied vehicle inflicting serious injury.
We have reached out to CMPD for more details on the arrest and suspect.
