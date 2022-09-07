17-year-old arrested in Coachella shooting that killed man, injured woman

A 17-year-old Cathedral City boy was arrested in a shooting in Coachella that killed a man and critically injured a woman over the Labor Day weekend.

Deputies had been responding to a loud party on the 53-000 block of Calle Sanborn in Coachella at 11:51 p.m. Friday when they saw several people flee and heard gunshots, the Riverside County Sheriff's Department said in a press release.

They found Isaiah Swan, 18, of La Quinta and Lailah Dircio, 20, of Desert Hot Springs struck by gunfire. After they were both airlifted to the hospital, Swan was pronounced dead. Dircio was in critical condition as of Tuesday, the department said.

After serving several search warrants Tuesday and Wednesday, investigators arrested the 17-year-old.

He was booked into juvenile hall, the sheriff's department said. Since he is a minor, his identity was not released. But if he is charged, it is possible for him to be tried as an adult if prosecutors pursue it and a judge allows it.

